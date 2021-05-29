Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 29

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Gemini Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review professional data closely with, Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise educational plans over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Avoid travel or expense. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Edit your research.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills and debt. Review statements for errors. Secure what you’ve gained.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.