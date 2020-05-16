Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/20). Make bold discoveries this year. Consistent practice hones your professional skills. Managing shared financial transitions this summer strengthens alliances and networks. Begin new adventures. Find solutions for shifting income sources, inspiring extra growth for shared accounts this winter. Grow through investigation, research and higher education.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Harmony may require effort. Hold an idealist to the facts. Peaceful rituals can relieve stress. Give in to daydreaming and fall into a brilliant idea.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Set high goals with your team. Don’t fund a fantasy; wait until the details and logistics are managed. Some problems will resolve themselves. Others require collaboration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get creative to manage professional challenges. Connect with industry and trade groups. Form new alliances. Avoid risky business. Imagine perfection and collaborate. Provide leadership.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — The destinations you planned seem elusive. Align logic with emotion. Dreams and fantasies don’t match reality. Costs may be higher than anticipated. Postpone and reconfigure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Financial priorities have your attention. Think outside the box. Find an unmet need and provide it. Connect and collaborate. People remember who the helpers are.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — It may take disruption and a mess to create something new. Avoid stepping on anyone else’s toes. Collaborate with someone who can see your blind spots.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a refreshing pause. Get extra sleep and take peaceful time for yourself. Exercise, good food and nature feed your mind, body and spirit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — The rules could seem to change, mid-game. Indulge your creative imagination. The previously impossible seems newly attainable. Get support from your inner circle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — A home improvement with long-lasting value may require a short-term mess. Spend carefully. Give new life to something with a previous purpose. Consider lighting and color.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Read and sort data. Measure the gap between where you are and where you want to be. Avoid arguments or distractions. Edit and clean messes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plug a financial leak. Stay in communication. Follow your hunches. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Get good advice, but make your own decisions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider a personal dream. Accept divine inspiration and discover a deeper level of understanding. Good planning increases your holdings. Completion leads to new status.
Thought for Today: “Work is about a search for daily meaning as well as daily bread, for recognition as well as cash, for astonishment rather than torpor; in short, for a sort of life rather than a Monday through Friday sort of dying.” — Studs Terkel, American author and historian (born this date in 1912, died 2008).
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 89. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 77. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 76. Actor Danny Trejo is 76. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 73. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 67. Actress Debra Winger is 65. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 64. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 62. Actress Mare Winningham is 61. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 56. Rock musician Krist Novoselic is 55. Singer Janet Jackson is 54. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 54. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 52. Actor David Boreanaz is 51. Actress Tracey Gold is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 50. Country singer Rick Trevino is 49. Musician Simon Katz is 49. TV personality Bill Rancic is 49. Actor Khary Payton is 48. Rapper Special Ed is 48. Actress Tori Spelling is 47. Actor Sean Carrigan is 46. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly known as Tonex) is 45. Actress Lynn Collins is 43. Actress Melanie Lynskey is 43. Actor Jim Sturgess is 42. Actor Joseph Morgan is 39. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 35. Actress Megan Fox is 34. Actor Drew Roy is 34. Actor Jacob Zachar is 34. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 32. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 30. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 30. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Ashley Wagner is 29. Actor Miles Heizer is 26.
