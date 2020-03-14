Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 14

Today’s Birthday (03/14/20). Collaborate with friends for common gain this year. Together, you’re unstoppable with discipline and coordination. Celebrate victories before navigating changes with someone you love. Redirect professional projects next summer, before rediscovering passion. Resolve a domestic puzzle next winter before a career launch. Network, share and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an educational opportunity. Expand your boundaries and learn something new. Travel and widen your exploration to discover fresh terrain. Pluck a lucky break.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable developments are worth pursuing. Grab a lucky opportunity and run with it. Long-held dreams seem possible. Connect and collaborate for satisfying results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Join forces for common gain. Personal and professional collaboration and partnership flourishes. Learn profitable tricks. Raise the level of your game together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health and work. A dream is within reach. Work with a trusted coach, mentor or partner to reach beyond your own limitations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun call you out to play. Collaborate on a profitable venture. Work together to balance business and pleasure. Savor physical activities, especially in nature.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you into a domestic phase. Beautify your spaces. Fill them with delicious flavors, harmony and a relaxing ambiance. Have fun with family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative muses enchant you. Brilliant ideas spark in the shower or on a walk. Home comforts restore and recharge you. Express and articulate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Bring in the money! Have fun putting deals together and coordinating profitable plans. Discover a hidden treasure. Share it with people you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Apply your talents to a personal project. Domestic comforts nurture you to renewed profit. Your passion is in demand.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Find a peaceful spot to write. Research, take notes and prepare outlines. Personal growth thrives with creative expression.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prepare your team for action. Share ideas, resources and energy with friends, colleagues and allies. Profit together and strengthen collaborative bonds. Practice together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus to make a professional deadline. Personal attention makes a big difference for a community effort. Collaborate with your team for shared gain.
Thought for Today: “Any fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius — and a lot of courage — to move in the opposite direction.” — Albert Einstein, German-born American physicist (born this date in 1879, died 1955).
Notable birthdays: Singer Phil Phillips (Song: “Sea of Love”) is 94. Former astronaut Frank Borman is 92. Actor Michael Caine is 87. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 87. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 81. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 79. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 75.
Rock musician Walt Parazaider (formerly with Chicago) is 75. Actor Steve Kanaly is 74. Comedian Billy Crystal is 72. Former Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., is 72. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 69. Country singer Jann Browne is 66. Actor Adrian Zmed is 66. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 62. Actress Laila Robins is 61. Actress Tamara Tunie is 61. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald is 60. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 55. Actress Elise Neal is 54. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 54. Actress Megan Follows is 52. Rock musician Michael Bland is 51. Country singer Kristian Bush is 50. Rock musician Derrick is 48. Actress Betsy Brandt is 47. Actress Grace Park is 46. Actor Daniel Gillies is 44. Actor Corey Stoll is 44. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 41. Actor Chris Klein is 41. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 39. Actress Kate Maberly is 38. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 37. Cong. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 36. Actor Jamie Bell is 34. Rock musician Este Haim is 34. NBA star Stephen Curry is 32. Actor Ansel Elgort is 26. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 23. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 18.