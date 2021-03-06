Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 6

Today’s Birthday (03/06/21). Discover and fulfill inspiring possibilities this year. Realize dreams with steady, coordinated action. Springtime career changes lead to home upgrades and family connection this summer. Changing news next winter leads you to win a professional prize. Connect with your higher purpose to thrive.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance a professional goal. Friends provide a boost. You can take new territory. Keep your promises, responsibilities and obligations. Dreamy results are possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Dig into an interesting subject. Explore the background context. Learn the history of what didn’t work to avoid repeating it. Investigate and note your observations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Collaborate to maintain positive shared account balances by providing the talents that your partner lacks. Share the load and the rewards.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Invent enticing possibilities together. Don’t worry if you don’t know how. Indulge a mutual attraction. Share laughter and ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice makes perfect. Maintain routines to build strength and endurance. Enjoy the beautiful conditions. Savor time for exercise, relaxation and nature. Physical action gets results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone beloved. Romance arises in conversation. Discuss passions, interesting curiosities or delightful diversions. Share emotional support. Discover another’s beautiful spark.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Beautify your home and surroundings. Craft something delicious. Discover forgotten treasures and heirlooms. Share stories, treats and diversions with family. Encourage each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses sing to you, when you get quiet enough to listen. Express your heart in words and images. Share your message far and wide.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Don’t worry about money. Instead, focus on generating value. Find a lucrative market niche and fill it. An open mind sees solutions beyond problems.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a personal dream. Every step adds up. Let go of old assumptions or stereotypes that don’t serve. Friends can help you advance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Consider options. Avoid unfavorable travel conditions and lay low. Find a peaceful spot to go over plans. Imagine how you’d like things to go.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your team gets an opportunity to forge ahead. Actions now have long-term benefit. Play your part. Collaborate for common cause. A prize lies within sight.
Notable birthdays: Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 97. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 95. Dancer-actor Carmen de Lavallade is 90. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 84. Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 82. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 81. Actor Ben Murphy is 79. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 77. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 76. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 75. Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 74. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 74. Singer Kiki Dee is 74.
TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 74. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 73. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 68. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 68. Actor Tom Arnold is 62. Actor D.L. Hughley is 58. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 54. Actor Connie Britton is 54. Actor Moira Kelly is 53. Actor Amy Pietz is 52. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 51. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 49. Country singer Trent Willmon is 48. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 47. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 44. Actor Shaun Evans is 41. Rock musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) is 37. MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 35. Actor Eli Marienthal is 35. Actor Jimmy Galeota is 35. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 30. Actor Dillon Freasier is 25. Actor Savannah Stehlin is 25. Actor Millicent Simmonds (Film: “Wonderstruck”) is 18.