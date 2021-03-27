Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, March 27

Today’s Birthday (03/27/21). Thrive with help from friends this year. Strengthen networks, alliances and collaboration with steady, reliable action. Adapt around travel barriers this spring before summer creativity blossoms into glorious harvest. Save for unstable winter financial conditions, before educational investigations produce valuable prizes. Together, your team wins.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your partner’s opinion is important. Collaborate for common cause. Avoid risk or upset. Keep your promises. Take it easy and choose simple, reliable favorites.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical health priorities. Choose stability over illusion. Get your heart pumping. Talk about long-term dreams with a coach, mentor or teacher.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider creative possibilities. Express yourself through your preferred medium. Share family news and updates. Relax and have fun. Connect with someone special.