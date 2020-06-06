Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 6

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow for sharp corners. Prioritize health and vitality. Practice your moves for later performance. Cook up something delicious. Luxuriate in hot water. Nurture yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share emotional support with your loved ones. Conditions seem unsettled. Support each other through a challenge. Express what’s in your heart. Love is the answer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Patience is golden, especially with family matters. Give space to disagreements. Consider your response, rather than blurting out something regretful. Support each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — It’s a time of intense learning. Take notes. Share news and views with a wider audience. Enjoy creative communication projects. Connect with your networks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tap another source of revenue. Words go further than actions. Coordinate plans, arrangements and deals. Strike a fair bargain. Conserve resources by living simply.