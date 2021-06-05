Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 5

Today’s Birthday (06/05/21). Learn and grow voraciously this year. Practice skills with an open mind and steady discipline. You’re especially powerful and confident this summer, before autumn changes inspire a transitional phase. Winter collaborative projects heat up, leading to new plans and possibilities next spring. Explore for exciting discoveries.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Energies could feel blocked or languishing. Don’t bother about the small stuff. Focus on practical personal priorities. Pamper yourself with relaxation and rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — All is not as it appears. Slow to consider options. Avoid snap judgments or big decisions. Turn your autoresponder on and work peacefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make sure everyone is on the same page. Adapt to social challenges patiently. Avoid impulsiveness. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.