Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 20

Today’s Birthday (06/20/20). Benefit through flowering partnership this year. Steadily contribute to build family financial strength. Surging personal power supports you and your partner through a summer challenge. Winter brings a transition before a revitalizing energy surge. Collaborate for common gain, a shared load and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A domestic agenda takes precedence. Stay close to home, with the Cancer Sun and New Moon. Wrap your love around family over a six-month phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Creativity flowers under the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Begin a six-month communication phase. Breakthroughs arise in conversation. Make powerful connections. Share gratitude and appreciation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Step into new prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase under the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Launch profitable projects over six months. Develop new income streams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A six-month personal phase dawns with the Sun and New Moon Eclipse in your sign. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits an introspective planning phase with this Cancer Eclipse phase. Make long-term plans over six months. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team breakthroughs spark with the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Strengthen bonds of friendship, social networks and community for resilience over six months. Celebrate together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine over the next six months, with this Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Innovate and create. Grab opportunities to advance your career and status.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The next six-month phase, with the Cancer Sun and Eclipse, benefits your education. Explore new terrain. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries. Get adventurous.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with this Cancer Sun and New Moon Eclipse. Launch profitable initiatives.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms over six months, with the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Begin a new chapter together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The Sun and Eclipse in Cancer spark growing health and strength over the next six months. Protect and grow wellness and vitality. Practice for strong performance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin passion projects. The Solar Eclipse and Sun in Cancer initiate a six-month family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love.
Thought for Today: “Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.” — Franz Kafka, Austrian author and poet (1883-1924).
Notable birthdays: Actress Bonnie Bartlett is 91. Actress Olympia Dukakis is 89. Actor James Tolkan is 89. Movie director Stephen Frears is 79. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 78. Actor John McCook is 76. Singer Anne Murray is 75. TV personality Bob Vila is 74. Musician Andre Watts is 74. Actress Candy Clark is 73. Producer Tina Sinatra is 72. Rhythm and blues singer Lionel Richie is 71. Actor John Goodman is 68. Rock musician Michael Anthony is 66. Pop musician John Taylor is 60. Rock musician Mark degli Antoni is 58. Christian rock musician Jerome Fontamillas (Switchfoot) is 53. Rock musician Murphy Karges (Sugar Ray) is 53. Actress Nicole Kidman is 53. Country/bluegrass singer-musician Dan Tyminski is 53. Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 52. Actor Peter Paige is 51. Actor Josh Lucas is 49. Rock musician Jeordie White (AKA Twiggy Ramirez) is 49. Rock singer Chino Moreno (Deftones) is 47. Country-folk singer-songwriter Amos Lee is 43. Country singer Chuck Wicks is 41. Actress Tika Sumpter is 40. Country musician Chris Thompson (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Actress-singer Alisan Porter is 39. Christian rock musician Chris Dudley (Underoath) is 37. Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 37. Actor Mark Saul is 35. Actress Dreama Walker is 34. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse is 31. Actress Maria Lark is 23.
