Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 13

Today’s Birthday (06/13/20). Build a shared endeavor this year. Steady practice grows your valuable skills and capacities. Turn a corner with a partner for a profitable resurgence. Adjusting the budget for shifting summer conditions leads you to reconsider what’s most important before romance sweeps you away. Intertwine energies.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You know what needs to be done. Find creative ways to reinspire the troops. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Protect and provide for family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Imagine a miraculous result. Vision plus action equals innovation. Keep your objective in mind. Guard against impulsive behavior. Balance emotion with reason. Get creative with the design.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Support your team to go for a dream. Disciplined efforts get results. Make sure what you’re building is solid. Share what you’re learning.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A professional dream beckons. Get rid of excess baggage. Figure out what skills you lack. Angels guide your actions. You can get what you need. Go for it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — An exploration heats up. Research basic foundational elements before adding elaborate details. Avoid risky business. Make a dreamy long-distance connection. Learn new tricks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on growing your shared accounts. Encourage a miracle worker to collaborate for common gain. Disciplined efforts get results. Strengthen foundations before adding expensive details.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The pieces are sliding into place. A shared dream lies within reach. Support each other to grab an opportunity. Score extra points for flair.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Authentic performance counts more than rote memory. Let a dream inspire your practice. Guard your health and energy. Nurture yourself and those around you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take action for a romantic dream, one small step at a time. Have faith. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen to intuition, especially with family matters. Two heads are better than one. Manage household chores and obligations, and then reward the crew with treats.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a creative dream. Pour your energies into basic infrastructures and foundations. Craft a strong outline and then elaborate. Create a strong framework before submitting.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap into an unmet need for lucrative reward. Do the work to build a dream from concept to reality. Provide excellent service. Go for it.
Thought for Today: “Fear has its use but cowardice has none.” — Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948).
Notable birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 88. Artist Christo is 85. Magician Siegfried (Siegfried & Roy) is 81. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 77. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 76. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 71. Actor Richard Thomas is 69. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 69. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 69. Comedian Tim Allen is 67. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 63. Actress Ally Sheedy is 58. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 58. Rock musician Paul deLisle (Smash Mouth) is 57. Actress Lisa Vidal is 55. Singer David Gray is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 52. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 51. Actor Jamie Walters is 51. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 50. Country singer Susan Haynes is 48. Actor Steve-O is 46. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 42. Actor Ethan Embry is 42. Actor Chris Evans is 39. Actress Sarah Schaub is 37. Singer Raz B is 35. Actress Kat Dennings is 34. Actress Ashley Olsen is 34. Actress Mary-Kate Olsen is 34. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 33. Actor Aaron Johnson is 30.
