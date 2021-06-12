Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, June 12

Today’s Birthday (06/12/21). Education reveals gold this year. Consistent exploration wins solutions. You’re energized, attractive and charismatic this summer before autumn invites a change in pace, direction and vision. Together your partnership shines this winter before spring inspires new dreams and plans. Investigate puzzles for new possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family fun. Domestic comforts satisfy. Infuse love into some home cooking. Beautify your spaces. Romance is in the frame. Share delicious treats.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Tap into your networks. Talk about passions, interests and dreams. Envision improvements. Discover synchronicity in unexpected places. Connect to realize new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Capture a bountiful harvest. Make sure the numbers balance. Luxuriate in private. Hidden benefits from earlier efforts get revealed. Get farther than expected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your confidence and power for good. Contribution to others feeds your heart. Let inspiration energize your work and crank up the cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A slower pace and lower profile suits your mood. Settle somewhere peaceful. Reorganize plans and update for changes. Put things away. Prepare for what’s ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends. A dream appears within reach. Take advantage of a lucky break. Teamwork is your superpower. Share moments of synchronicity and wonder.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re attracting the attention of someone influential. Collaborate to prepare your presentation. Your work reflects you well. Grab an opportunity. The impossible seems accessible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional inquiries lead to new terrain. Dreams reveal your true feelings. Get adventurous and explore. Expand territory in a new direction. Learn and discover treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — An opportunity is ripe. You’re especially persuasive. Keep your objective in mind. Collaborate for lucrative gain. Your greatest strength is love. Bring it all back home.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Fall in love all over again. Take advantage of an unexpected opening. Coordinate collaborative plans. A promise made now is good. Share positive visions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your physical performance flowers. Productivity gets profitable. Get your heart pumping. Pour love into your work. Take it to the next level. Create something beautiful.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love is the overarching theme. Find it in unexpected places. Take advantage of spontaneous opportunities. Delight with your favorite games, sports and company.
Notable birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 93. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 80. Singer Roy Harper is 80. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 72. Actor Sonia Manzano is 71. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 70. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 69. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 68. Actor Timothy Busfield is 64. Singer Meredith Brooks is 63. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 63. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 62. Actor John Enos is 59. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 59. Actor Paul Schulze is 59. Actor Eamonn Walker is 59. Actor Paula Marshall is 57. Actor Frances O’Connor is 54. Actor Rick Hoffman is 51. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 49. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 48. Actor Jason Mewes is 47. Actor Michael Muhney is 46.