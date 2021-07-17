Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 17

Today’s Birthday (07/17/21). Fortune feeds shared interests this year. Grow lucrative visions with disciplined collaboration, coordination and consistency. Realize a dream this summer, before adapting around social obstacles this autumn. Health, fitness and work flourish this winter, recharging a community project next spring. You’re more powerful together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Attend to shared finances. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Don’t worry about the future. You can find what you need nearby. Collaborate to get farther.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Work it out. Don’t get pushy; listen more than you speak. Have fun together. Share some lovely scenery, sunset or sweetness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your work is gaining respect. A dream appears within reach. Ignore gossip or rumors. Avoid controversy. Focus on refining your technique. Practice for physical mastery.