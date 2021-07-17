Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 17

Today’s Birthday (07/17/21). Fortune feeds shared interests this year. Grow lucrative visions with disciplined collaboration, coordination and consistency. Realize a dream this summer, before adapting around social obstacles this autumn. Health, fitness and work flourish this winter, recharging a community project next spring. You’re more powerful together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Attend to shared finances. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Don’t worry about the future. You can find what you need nearby. Collaborate to get farther.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Work it out. Don’t get pushy; listen more than you speak. Have fun together. Share some lovely scenery, sunset or sweetness.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your work is gaining respect. A dream appears within reach. Ignore gossip or rumors. Avoid controversy. Focus on refining your technique. Practice for physical mastery.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Talk about dreams, passions or talents with someone attractive. Share appreciation and mutual respect. Romantic sparks can kindle.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best. Domestic matters have your attention. Find ways to reduce stress and increase comfort. Nurture family with home-cooked goodness.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Find silver linings under bad news. Don’t advertise your winnings. Keep your cards next to your vest. Manage communications carefully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Monitor finances to cut waste and overconsumption. Find leaks and repair them. Save resources without sacrificing. Choose strategically how to spend time, money and attention.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Drop the procrastination. Advance a personal project. Take a moment for yourself. Try a new look or style. Update your presentation, brand or public image.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Review plans. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Clean yesterday’s messes and prepare for what’s ahead. You’re especially sensitive. Recharge with peace and nature.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Increase participation with friends and groups. Confer with allies. Don’t make assumptions; adapt to changes. Reconnect and celebrate together. Make up for lost time.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional opportunities. Do the background research to make your evaluation. Avoid conflicts of interest. Accept offers, advice and suggestions. Prepare for a test.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Indulge your adventurous spirit. Study, investigate and explore options. Planning and preparation pay high dividends. Learn from someone who’s been there. Pursue your objective.
Notable birthdays: Actor Donald Sutherland is 86. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 81. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 74. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 72. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 70. Actor David Hasselhoff is 69. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 69. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 67. Television producer Mark Burnett is 61. Actor Nancy Giles is 61. Singer Regina Belle is 58. Country singer Craig Morgan is 57. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 54. Actor Andre Royo is 53. Actor Bitty Schram is 53. Actor Jason Clarke is 52. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 52.
Rapper Sole’ is 48. Country singer Luke Bryan is 45. Actor Eric Winter is 45. Actor Mike Vogel is 42.