Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 11

Today’s Birthday (07/11/20). Romantic partnership colors this year. Coordinate steady actions for amazing results. Expect social change. Adapt studies to new circumstances. Earn a personal prize this summer before changes affect your partnership. Winter meditations inspire and animate your physical efforts and health. Collaboration is your secret power.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Focus on what you love. Treat yourself with loving kindness. A long shot can pay off. Add some glamour to your presentation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen and learn. Keep your peace or risk misunderstandings. Meditate, consider and dream. Make plans and arrangements. Sort and organize. Review and revise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join a community cause to protect something you love. You see the urgency. Dissect an issue to look for solutions. Get expert feedback. Listen closely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional initiative seems energized. Quick action can get outsize results. Help others see the big picture. Your stature and influence are on the rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons without traveling. Make future plans for an educational exploration. New developments could change things. Make an interesting long-distance connection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial tasks. Budget and strategize to grow family fortunes. Abandon a preconception, especially with your partner. Coordinate to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Be receptive to your partner’s view, even (or especially) when you don’t see eye to eye. Take action for love and it pays long-term benefits.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Keep practicing to improve. Quick action can nab an opportunity. Focus carefully. Balance activity with rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Take initiative to advance a romance despite challenges. Express what’s in your heart and it all works out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Make a domestic improvement to ease a system that has been stuck. Emotions could run high. Listen more than you speak. Collaborate on solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise, rather than issuing or publishing statements. Anticipate disagreement and avoid risky propositions. Ignore criticism for now. Polish the presentation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep taking care of business. Your ideas are attracting attention. Postpone a financial discussion. Don’t listen to gossip or rumors. Concentrate the job at hand.
Notable birthdays: Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes is 77. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 71. Actor Bruce McGill is 70. Actor Stephen Lang is 68. Actress Mindy Sterling is 67. Former boxer Leon Spinks is 67. Actress Sela Ward is 64. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 63. Singer Peter Murphy is 63. Actor Mark Lester is 62. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 62. Singer Suzanne Vega is 61. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 61. Actress Lisa Rinna is 57. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 55. Actress Debbe Dunning is 54. Actor Greg Grunberg is 54. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 53. Actor Justin Chambers is 50. Actress Leisha Hailey is 49. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 48. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 47. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 47. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 46. Actor Jon Wellner is 45. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 39. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 37. Actress Serinda Swan is 36. Actor Robert Adamson is 35. Actor David Henrie is 31. Actor Connor Paolo is 30. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 30. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 24.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!