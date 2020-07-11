Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (07/11/20). Romantic partnership colors this year. Coordinate steady actions for amazing results. Expect social change. Adapt studies to new circumstances. Earn a personal prize this summer before changes affect your partnership. Winter meditations inspire and animate your physical efforts and health. Collaboration is your secret power.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Focus on what you love. Treat yourself with loving kindness. A long shot can pay off. Add some glamour to your presentation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen and learn. Keep your peace or risk misunderstandings. Meditate, consider and dream. Make plans and arrangements. Sort and organize. Review and revise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join a community cause to protect something you love. You see the urgency. Dissect an issue to look for solutions. Get expert feedback. Listen closely.