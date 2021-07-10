Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 10

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Restore integrity where missing. Catch up with personal commitments and passions. Focus on what you love. Start within.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider lessons from the past. Complete and put away what’s done. Envision future dreams realized. Plan and organize to realize an inspiring possibility.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with friends to determine the team strategy. Opportunities arise with recent changes. Discuss potential and possibilities. Figure out who does what. Coordinate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce structures with a professional project. Strengthen foundational elements to tackle a challenge. Avoid a conflict of interests. Your work is gaining respect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An interesting exploration heats up. Do the homework before venturing forth. Monitor conditions closely. Follow a fascinating thread. Dig into details and background. Discover treasure.