Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 9

Today’s Birthday (01/09/21). This year offers extra profits. Strategize and steadily advance to build financial strength. Winter’s quiet phase leads to a shift or transition next summer, toward growing health and physical performance. Connect with a sense of purpose next winter. Take advantage of lucrative conditions for growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Pursue a passion whole-heartedly. Take practical steps to advance. Expand your territory in new directions. Connect and strengthen infrastructure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and monitor budgets for positive cash flow. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Follow rules. Make a practical move. Strengthen your roots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make adjustments with your partner. Adapt to changes with communication and practical action. You’re especially attuned to each other. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Take simple precautions. Prioritize your health, fitness and work. Reinforce infrastructures. Focus on mastering the basics. Put together a backup plan.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s a good time to make a romantic move. Talk about what you love. Creative collaboration sparks with ease. Luck follows consistent action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Settle into a domestic phase. Handle basic chores and tasks and then treat your family to something delicious. Relax with your inner circle.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get productive with a creative project. Follow instructions carefully. You’re especially clever. Schedule objectives and actions. Share appreciation with your team. Reinforce basic communications.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise. Focus on basic priorities and follow rules in detail. You’re gaining points as well as income and experience. Keep deadlines and promises.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Use your platform to spotlight practical solutions. Make a long-contemplated positive change. Renew a classic idea for modern taste.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Notice something beautiful. Nature fulfills your spirit. Go for a walk. Consider plans and possibilities, and imagine potential options. Envision and dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends to make things happen. Everything you need is within your networks. Support your team reliably and get supported. You’re gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You can advance a professional goal farther than expected. Make sure to follow rules, regulations and duties. Prepare for an inspection. Practice reliable routines.
Notable birthdays: Actor K. Callan is 85. Folk singer Joan Baez is 80. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 77. Actor John Doman is 76. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 71. Singer Crystal Gayle is 70. Actor J.K. Simmons is 66. Actor Imelda Staunton is 65. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchú is 62. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 58. Actor Joely Richardson is 56. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 54. Actor David Costabile is 54. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 54. Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 54. Actor-director Joey Lauren Adams is 53. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 50. Actor Angela Bettis is 48. Actor Omari Hardwick is 47. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 45. Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 43. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 39. Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 37. Rock-soul singer Paolo Nutini is 34. Actor Nina Dobrev is 32. Actor Basil Eidenbenz is 28. Actor Kerris Dorsey is 23. Actor Tyree Brown is 17.