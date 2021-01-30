Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 30

Today’s Birthday (01/30/21). Spread your wings and soar this year. Persistence and dedication develop a valuable personal passion. Friends and allies propel your ascent this winter, before resolving summer community challenges and falling in love. Share sweet team moments next winter. Take a bow and enjoy the moment.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action satisfies. Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friendships. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get creative. Review professional data with Aquarius Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings cause delays. Keep equipment repaired. Backup hard drives and archives.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study from home. Adjust educational plans and itineraries over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Review account balances with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Make payments and update documents. Secure what you’ve gained. Monitor statements and account activity for errors.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through transitions. Regroup and go again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re growing stronger. Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could affect your work and health with Aquarius Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy peaceful settings. Romantic overtures could backfire over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Clean, sort and organize with Mercury retrograde. Review heirlooms, photos and possessions. Repair appliances and backup files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your career. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as possible. Take extra care with communications with Mercury retrograde. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Perform advance research. Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available. Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences and edit communications carefully with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Determine what works and doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Patience pays. Avoid misunderstandings with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Reestablish old bonds.
Notable birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 91. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 84. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 84. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 84. Country singer Norma Jean is 83. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 80. R&B musician William King (The Commodores) is 72. Singer Phil Collins is 70.
Actor Charles S. Dutton is 70. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 66. Actor Ann Dowd is 65. Actor-comedian Brett Butler is 63. Singer Jody Watley is 62. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 60. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 59. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: “Veep”) is 55. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 54. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 53. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 49. Actor Christian Bale is 47. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 47. Actor Olivia Colman is 47. Actor-singer Lena Hall is 41. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 41. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 41. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden is 35. Actor Kylie Bunbury is 32. Actor Jake Thomas is 31. Actor Danielle Campbell is 26.