Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 30

Today’s Birthday (01/30/21). Spread your wings and soar this year. Persistence and dedication develop a valuable personal passion. Friends and allies propel your ascent this winter, before resolving summer community challenges and falling in love. Share sweet team moments next winter. Take a bow and enjoy the moment.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action satisfies. Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friendships. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get creative. Review professional data with Aquarius Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings cause delays. Keep equipment repaired. Backup hard drives and archives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study from home. Adjust educational plans and itineraries over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.