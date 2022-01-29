Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 29

Today’s Birthday (01/29/22). Step into greater leadership this year. Take charge to realize a personal vision. Friends light up your winter, before springtime blossoms at your house. Summer market shifts affect your work, and new directions offer a lucrative autumn career surge. Use your power for good.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Career matters flower, with Venus stationing Direct in Capricorn. Apply artistry and creativity to rising attention. Blend passion into professional projects to heat them up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover, explore and study arts, music and culture. Experience a subject of your passion. Learn from a respected source, with Venus Direct.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Money flows in with renewed vigor now that Venus is Direct. Family finances balance with greater ease. Work together to grow what you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Love, romance and partnership flower, with Capricorn Venus Direct. Express your passion. Collaborate to realize a shared dream. Share support and kindness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Add heart to physical performance and it flowers, with Venus stationing Direct. Reduce stress. Healthy practices include exercise, meditation and walking in nature.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Love serenades and harmonizes, now that Venus is Direct. Indulge in fun, passion and romance. Create works of beauty and delight. Laugh with someone sweet.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Harmony flowers naturally at your house, with Venus Direct. Beautify your home and surroundings. Nurture family with goodness. Express love, respect and gratitude.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Write, record and sketch. Creative expression flowers, with Capricorn Venus Direct. Mold, form and shape works of beauty. Articulate possibilities. Share your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get creative to take advantage of lucrative conditions. Cash flows with greater velocity, with Venus Direct. Profitable opportunities abound. Ask for what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive, with Venus stationing Direct in your sign. Love is your magic power. Take advantage to create what you’ve always wanted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. A barrier is dissolving, with Venus Direct now. It’s getting easier to imagine success, health, happiness and harmony. Invent possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with people you respect and admire. Loving friendship flowers anew now that Venus is Direct. Harmonize with kindred spirits. Create beautiful music together.

Notable birthdays: Feminist author Germaine Greer is 83. Actor Katharine Ross is 82. Feminist author Robin Morgan is 81. Actor Tom Selleck is 77. R&B singer Bettye LaVette is 76. Actor Marc Singer is 74. Actor Ann Jillian is 72. Rock musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) is 69. R&B singer Charlie Wilson is 69. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 68. Actor Terry Kinney is 68. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 66. Actor Diane Delano is 65. Actor Judy Norton (TV: “The Waltons”) is 64. Rock musician Johnny Spampinato is 63. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 62. Rock musician David Baynton-Power (James) is 61. Rock musician Eddie Jackson (Queensryche) is 61. Actor Nicholas Turturro is 60. Rock singer-musician Roddy Frame (Aztec Camera) is 58. Actor-director Edward Burns is 54. Actor Sam Trammell is 53. Actor Heather Graham is 52.

