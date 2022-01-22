Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 22

Today’s Birthday (01/22/22). You’re growing stronger this year. Steady self-discipline leads to personal accomplishments. Socializing, parties and fun brighten the winter, before springtime draws you into home and family blossoming. Adapt around summer professional changes for an exciting career boost next autumn. Aim for the stars.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Secrets get revealed. It’s better to show your cards, especially with your partner. Communication opens new doors. Teach and learn. Use your charms.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — It could get busy. Exercise energizes you; avoid dropping it out. Physical action gets results. Nurture your health and wellness. Discuss tips, techniques and practices.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Share creative ideas and possibilities. Follow words with action, and now you’re cooking. Improvise as you go. Develop thoughts into beautiful deliciousness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic improvements satisfy a craving. Talk about the possibilities with your household. Coordinate and choose between options. Reward helpers with savory treats. Enjoy the results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Express your views and discoveries. Read, write and edit. Communication channels are wide open. Share, post, record and broadcast.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express inspiring possibilities. Put together profitable deals. Sign contracts and agreements. Ask for resources and find them. Disciplined efforts grow sweet fruit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk about personal dreams, ambitions and desires with people you love and admire. What do you want for yourself and others? Reaffirm a powerful possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy encourages your creative muses to serenade. Follow curiosities and discover hidden inspiration. Imagine the possibilities. Plot your course with renewed purpose.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends, teammates and colleagues. Tap into a larger conversation. Share ideas, resources and information. Pull together for a shared gain. Do your part.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional correspondence and communication flows at high velocity. Trust, but verify. Discuss developments. Advance projects to fruition. Encourage each other to high performance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore the wide outdoors. Communication, traffic and transportation channels flow more freely. Studies leap ahead with hands-on experience. Talk about a fascinating subject.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss finances and align on investments and purchases. Support each other with steady contribution. Share the load. Invent possibilities and develop them together.

Notable birthdays: Actor Piper Laurie is 90. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: “The Galloping Gourmet”) is 88. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 85. Singer Steve Perry is 73. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 70. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 69. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 67. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 65. Actor Linda Blair is 63. Actor Diane Lane is 57. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 57. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 54. Actor Olivia d’Abo is 53. Actor Katie Finneran is 51. Actor Gabriel Macht is 50. Actor Balthazar Getty is 47. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 42. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 42. Pop singer Willa Ford is 41. Actor Beverley Mitchell is 41.

