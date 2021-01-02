Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 2

Today’s Birthday (01/02/21). Your next year rains down silver and gold. Collect the abundance with steady discipline, organization and care. A peaceful, private winter prepares for summer changes that inspire new levels of health and vitality. Make an important spiritual connection next winter. Reap a bounteous harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health and work. You’re energized. Carve out time for exercise, despite a busy schedule, to revive mind, body and spirit. Generate satisfying results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make your move. Discover imaginative solutions to advance a passion, game or romantic pursuit. Savor fun with family and young people. Get creative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and clear clutter. Work out family solutions. Adjust the space to suit current needs.