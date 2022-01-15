Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 15

Today’s Birthday (01/15/22). Grow your profitable enterprise this year. Dedicated, consistent efforts pay in gold and silver. Making plans to realize bright winter visions leads to a passionate spring connection. Shift directions with a group project next summer, inspiring your team for a shared prize. Discover lucrative opportunities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Nurture family with transitions. Make domestic changes and renovations. Repair something that’s been bothering you. Monitor expenses carefully to avoid waste. An improvement satisfies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Edit and refine communications before issuing. Sometimes the best response is silence. A plot twist redirects you. Take a new direction with a creative project.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Market changes affect your income. Juggle to manage financial transitions. Conditions favor another direction. A lucrative and interesting opportunity unfolds. Amazing things are possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with hot water and soap. Try a new style, if you’re ready to make a personal change. Dress for the role you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Hide away in your private sanctuary. Avoid crowds, noise or chaos. Slow and reflect to process current changes and update plans. Contemplate possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your team as you adapt to new circumstances. Support others with a barrier or challenge. Community efforts provide satisfying results. Collaborate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep an open mind. Professional or market changes reveal both opportunities and changes that may affect you. Look for promising possibilities and find them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adventure calls. Expand territory in new directions. Barriers block one road and not another. Monitor conditions closely. Avoid risk or expense. Study and research.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Profitable opportunities are worth pursuing. Avoid financial arguments with your partner. Hunt for solutions. Present your discoveries. Align on the best course together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner and be supported when needed. It’s easier to ride a horse in the direction it’s going. Listen to your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets results. Don’t push against a brick wall. Go around obstacles or blockages. Slow for tricky sections. Better safe than sorry.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Persistence matters. Actions speak louder than words. Find an obstacle and go around. Love and beauty feed your spirit.

Notable birthdays: Actor Margaret O’Brien is 84. Actor Andrea Martin is 75. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 69. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 57. Actor James Nesbitt is 57. Actor Chad Lowe is 54. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 52. Actor Regina King is 51. Actor Dorian Missick is 46. Actor Eddie Cahill is 44. Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 43. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 41. Actor Victor Rasuk is 37. Actor Jessy Schram is 36. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 34. Actor/singer Dove Cameron is 26. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 18.

