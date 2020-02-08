Today’s Birthday (02/08/20). Together rise this year. Plan foundations to realize dreams. Rest and organize this winter, before dedicating energy to team changes next summer that energize you. New romantic directions next winter preclude a winning season for your crew. Share support for common goodness, fun and happiness.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well founded. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. Patiently navigate a change. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon surpassing a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Thought for Today: “Discussion is an exchange of knowledge; an argument an exchange of ignorance.” — Robert Quillen, American journalist (1887-1948).
Notable birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 88. Newscaster Ted Koppel is 80. Actor Nick Nolte is 79. Comedian Robert Klein is 78. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 77. Singer Ron Tyson is 72. Actress Brooke Adams is 71. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 67. Author John Grisham is 65. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 64. Actor Henry Czerny is 61. The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 60. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 59. Rock singer-musician Sammy Llanas (formerly w/The BoDeans) is 59. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 58. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 57. Actress Missy Yager is 52. Actress Mary McCormack is 51. Rock musician Keith Nelson is 51. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 50. Actress Susan Misner is 49. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 46. Actor Seth Green is 46. Actor Josh Morrow is 46. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 43. Actor William Jackson Harper is 40. Actor Jim Parrack is 39. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 38. Actress-comedian Cecily Strong is 36. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 35. Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 34. Rock musician Max Grahn (Carolina Liar) is 32. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 32. NBA star Klay Thompson is 30. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 30. Actress Karle Warren is 28.
