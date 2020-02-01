Today’s Birthday (02/01/20). Friends are your greatest gift this year. Consistent discipline builds inner strength. Winter insights support you through a health challenge. Summer brings renewed energy to a team challenge and potential transformation. Shared love and support make all the difference. Collaborate, coordinate and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get into a two-day financial phase. Stay focused. Watch for surprises or hidden danger. Take advantage of fortunate circumstances. Break your old record.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially hot. Accept acknowledgement from afar. You can see what wasn’t working. Make adjustments. Work with someone who can see your blind spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile and consider things from a higher perspective. Watch what the others are doing. Accept assistance when needed. Encourage someone.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork allows great advancement. Go for distance, not speed. Abandon excess baggage. Collaborate with others who have the skills you lack. Contribute for shared victory.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unusual yet fascinating professional option appears. You’re learning quickly. A brilliant move pays big dividends. Focus to grab a lucrative opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagination pays. Explore options. Check out an interesting suggestion. Envision the ideal destination or result. You can see the way to get there.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for the unexpected. Focus to avoid costly mistakes. Discover a brilliant but unusual financial solution. Consistent effort wins. Long-lasting benefits are possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance. An attraction is mutual. Favor spontaneity over recklessness. Change direction intuitively. Share talents, energy and resources for shared gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice your skills. Profit from meticulous service and attention to detail. Watch for pitfalls along the path. Healthy routines energize your physical performance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make an excellent connection. Pursue a magnetic attraction or delicious obsession. Listen for hidden elements. Share a passion with someone who gets it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Domestic and family matters have your attention. Look for hidden opportunities around a change. Feed everyone who helps out. Conserve resources and cook at home.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your research could get exciting! Study the hidden elements, the back story, and the underlying factors. Discover something brilliant and capture your view.
Thought for Today: “It is the tragedy of the world that no one knows what he doesn’t know — and the less a man knows, the more sure he is that he knows everything.” — Joyce Cary, English author (1888-1957).
Notable birthdays: Actor Stuart Whitman is 92. Folk singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 86. Singer Don Everly is 83. Actor Garrett Morris is 83. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 81. TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 79. Political commentator Fred Barnes is 77. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is 76. Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 70. Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 69. Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 66. Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 64. Actor Linus Roache is 56. Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 55. Country musician Dwayne Dupuy (Ricochet) is 55. Actress Sherilyn Fenn is 55. Lisa Marie Presley is 52. Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 52. Actor Brian Krause is 51. Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 51. Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 51. Actor Michael C. Hall is 49. Rock musician Ron Welty is 49. Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 45. Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 41. Country singer Julie Roberts is 41. Actor Jarrett Lennon is 38. Rock singer-musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 37. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 34. Actress-singer Heather Morris is 33. Actress and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 33. Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 26.
