Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 6

Today’s Birthday (02/06/21). This is your lucky year. Take advantage by applying consistent and coordinated personal efforts. Adapt long-term plans for current circumstances. Social changes this springtime lead to a fun and passionate summer. Winter domestic changes set the stage for brilliant connections. Fortune follows personal initiative.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and educational investigations entice. You long to feel the wind on your face. Keep things simple and avoid expense. Find a lesser-traveled road.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Visualize getting what you want. Creative negotiations win big. Imagine what could be possible. Discuss strategies. Collaborate to advance a shared financial goal. Patiently persist.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Align logic with emotion. Creative collaboration blooms; capture brilliant ideas and possibilities. Negotiate and refine.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical health and vitality come first. Practice your moves. Strengthen infrastructure. Minimize risks. Infuse love into your work to raise it to the next level.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Enjoy your favorite diversions and people. Romance and fun arise naturally. Avoid risk or hassle and stay close to home. Natural surroundings inspire.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discover the perfect solution for a domestic problem. Collaborate and share the rewards of your efforts. Increase the beauty and functionality of your surroundings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative arts and skills. Learn and teach simultaneously. Minimize risk or fuss. Keep things elegantly simple. Word travels fast. Write, edit and publish.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Completion leads to advancement. Stay practical with expenses. Put your heart into your work and demand surges.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Fall in love with an idea. Consider the pros and cons, and potential consequences, before making a determination. An inspiring possibility recharges you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Silence and peaceful privacy can soothe sensitive nerves. Sort, clean and organize. Meditate and relax. Make plans and envision how you’d like things to be.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen connections with friends through shared experience. Team efforts blossom. A big prize requires a big push and you’re up for it. Contribute together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a professional opportunity. Exciting possibilities arise in conversation. Your work is gaining respect; polish presentations and prepare for inspection. Practice your persuasive arts.
Notable birthdays: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 90. Actor Mike Farrell is 82. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 81. Singer Fabian is 78. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 78. Actor Michael Tucker is 76. Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 72. Actor Jon Walmsley is 65. Actor Kathy Najimy is 64. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 64. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 64. Actor Barry Miller is 63. Actor Megan Gallagher is 61. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Country singer Richie McDonald is 59. Singer Rick Astley is 55. Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 52. “Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 48. Actor Josh Stewart is 44. Actor Ben Lawson is 41. Actor Brandon Hammond is 37. Actor Crystal Reed (TV: “Teen Wolf”) is 36. Actor Alice Greczyn is 35. Actor Anna Diop is 33. R&B singer/actor Tinashe is 28.