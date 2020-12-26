Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 26

Today’s Birthday (12/26/20). New silver flows in this year. Catch and conserve resources with consistent dedication. Tap into creativity. Imagine and dream a delightful scheme this winter. Taking a different fork in the road next summer leads to greater health, energy and productivity. Make a profound discovery next winter. Manage finances for healthy growth.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your wider circle of friends, colleagues and allies. Share the view from your place. Take things philosophically. Communication works magic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a lucrative project. Discipline and luck combine for satisfying results. You can get what you need. Relax and enjoy the ride.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re empowered to explore and learn new tricks. Expand your territory. Innovate and invent. Dress for success and ask for what you want.