Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 26

Today’s Birthday (12/26/20). New silver flows in this year. Catch and conserve resources with consistent dedication. Tap into creativity. Imagine and dream a delightful scheme this winter. Taking a different fork in the road next summer leads to greater health, energy and productivity. Make a profound discovery next winter. Manage finances for healthy growth.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your wider circle of friends, colleagues and allies. Share the view from your place. Take things philosophically. Communication works magic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a lucrative project. Discipline and luck combine for satisfying results. You can get what you need. Relax and enjoy the ride.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re empowered to explore and learn new tricks. Expand your territory. Innovate and invent. Dress for success and ask for what you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Complete projects in private. Peaceful surroundings soothe. Organize papers and manage shared financial accounts for growth. Consider opportunities, benefits and options. Make profitable plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to the rescue. Good fortune blesses collaboration. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Love, respect and affinity grow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate professional and industry-wide changes. Keep adjusting your business for health challenges. Opportunity hides in plain sight. Adapt and grow in new directions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. The news affects your decisions. Stay flexible. Set backup plans. Home-based investigations let you have it all: family, romance and exploration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Contribute to grow shared accounts. It’s all for home and family. Feed everyone. The best things in life are free.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration flowers. Brainstorm ideas and potential messages. Discuss options and potential. Invent and share possibilities. Settle on a clever compromise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take care of yourself. Upcoming lucrative opportunities require your physical talents. Don’t overdo things. Save your energy. Relax and take it easy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends and family. Focus on personal projects and enthusiasms. Practice what you love. Share your obsession with someone who gets it.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic joys draw you in. Take it easy and enjoy simple pleasures. Envision and plan what’s coming ahead. Recharge with family and home-cooked comfort food.
Notable birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 85. Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 81. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 75. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 73. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 73. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 66. Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 65. Humorist David Sedaris is 64. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 58. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 57. Actor Nadia Dajani is 55. Rock musician J is 53.
Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 53. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 50. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 49. Actor Kendra C. Johnson is 44. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 41. Actor Beth Behrs is 35. Actor Kit Harington is 34. Actor Eden Sher is 29. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix Actor) is 28. Actor Zach Mills is 25.