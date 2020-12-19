Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 19

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A mutually-beneficial collaboration flowers over the next year with Jupiter in Aquarius. Negotiate and compromise. You’re especially attractive and attracted. Partnership deepens and mellows.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow strength, health, vitality and endurance. Expand physical capacities and skills with Jupiter in Aquarius for a year. You’re especially productive. Infuse your work with love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your creativity and playfulness. Explore beauty, entertainment and fun with people you love. Romance arises naturally over a year, with Jupiter in Aquarius.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Fortune favors your home and family with Jupiter in Aquarius over the next year. Grow and develop together. Domestic upgrades support and beautify.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand and advance creative projects to new levels. Capture words and images. Write, direct and film your blockbuster this year, with Jupiter in Aquarius.