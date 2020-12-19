Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 19

Today’s Birthday (12/19/20). Benefits flow through communication this year. Discipline and consistency grow your audience steadily. Protect your health and work. Enjoy dreamy domesticity. Winter highlights personal victories. Shifting directions next summer reveals a flourishing partnership phase. Next winter illuminates your accomplishments. Strengthen connections and bonds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Grow through social and community connections over the next year with Jupiter in Aquarius, joining Saturn. Your team is invincible. Connect and network.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ambitions, career, business goals, and reputation grow and develop with Saturn entering Aquarius. Recognition and rewards arise. You’re in the limelight this year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational growth and development feeds your intellectual curiosity over a year with Jupiter in Aquarius. Cultural connections motivate and inspire. Learn and explore.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab lucrative opportunities over the year-long transit of Jupiter in Aquarius. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Your collaboration grows more fruitful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A mutually-beneficial collaboration flowers over the next year with Jupiter in Aquarius. Negotiate and compromise. You’re especially attractive and attracted. Partnership deepens and mellows.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow strength, health, vitality and endurance. Expand physical capacities and skills with Jupiter in Aquarius for a year. You’re especially productive. Infuse your work with love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your creativity and playfulness. Explore beauty, entertainment and fun with people you love. Romance arises naturally over a year, with Jupiter in Aquarius.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Fortune favors your home and family with Jupiter in Aquarius over the next year. Grow and develop together. Domestic upgrades support and beautify.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand and advance creative projects to new levels. Capture words and images. Write, direct and film your blockbuster this year, with Jupiter in Aquarius.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Generate powerful results. Cash flow increases over the next year, with Jupiter in Aquarius. Invest for long-term gain. Plant seeds. Expand a lucrative venture.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your personal power and confidence grows with expansive Jupiter in your sign for a year. Develop your talents, skills and passions. Leadership arises naturally.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Look within to unlock personal mysteries. Private contemplation reveals self-imposed limitations. Invent new possibilities, with Jupiter in Aquarius. Make long-term plans and visions.
Notable birthdays: Actor Elaine Joyce is 77. Actor Tim Reid is 76. Paleontologist Richard E. Leakey is 76. Musician John McEuen is 75. Singer Janie Fricke is 73. Jazz musician Lenny White is 71. Actor Mike Lookinland is 60. Actor Scott Cohen is 59. Actor Jennifer Beals is 57. Actor Robert MacNaughton is 54. Magician Criss Angel is 53. Rock musician Klaus Eichstadt (Ugly Kid Joe) is 53. Actor Ken Marino is 52. Actor Elvis Nolasco is 52. Actor Derek Webster is 52. Actor Kristy Swanson is 51. Model Tyson Beckford is 50. Actor Amy Locane is 49. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is 48. Actor Rosa Blasi is 48. Actor Alyssa Milano is 48. Actor Tara Summers is 41. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 40. Actor Marla Sokoloff is 40. Rapper Lady Sovereign is 35. Journalist Ronan Farrow is 33. Actor Nik Dodani is 27.
