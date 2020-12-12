Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 12

Today’s Birthday (12/12/20). You can make a bundle this year. Steady, focused action grows a profitable endeavor. Guard your health. Savor domestic bliss. Winter challenges affect your partnership, before a personal accomplishment delights. Sidestep an obstacle next summer, before a collaboration heats up. Grow your slush funds.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Monitor conditions and enjoy a delightful exploration. Study a fascinating subject. Reconnect with nature to balance with screen time.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grab a profitable opportunity for your joint venture. A difficult situation is making you stronger. Stash provisions for the future. Build and grow together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with a master of surprises. Negotiate your way through minor adjustments. Collaborate for common gain. It could get romantic. Give in to love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on physical performance. Maximize potential with practice, nutritional foods and expert support. Master the basics and then refine details. Nurture your health and fitness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get into some fun. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures and games with people you love. Reconnect over something delicious. Dance or rest your bones.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic preparations have your attention. Reinforce basic structures and systems. Improve circulation, heating or plumbing. Home upgrades provide satisfying results. Paint works wonders.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity feeds your pen or keystrokes. Make structural preparations. Revise details later. You can figure it out as you go along. Prioritize practicalities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Support your community and be supported. You’re gaining influence and stature. Grab a lucrative opportunity and provide excellent service. Have faith in your own abilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your work reflects you well. You’re especially strong and creative. Put your passion into a personal project. Learn new tricks and apply them. Express yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Take the philosophical high road at the fork. Judge not. You can grasp the practical implications. Savor peaceful settings and private contemplation. Recharge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Group or team efforts get farther now. Collaborate for a community cause. The more hands pulling, the easier the load. Share ideas, resources and support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your career in the direction of least resistance. Listen to trusted experts and allies. Crazy dreams seem possible. Abandon old fears. Prepare for inspection.
Notable birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 97. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 88. Singer Connie Francis is 83. Singer Dionne Warwick is 80. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 77. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 74. Actor Wings Hauser is 73. Actor Bill Nighy is 71. Actor Duane Chase (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 70. Country singer LaCosta is 70. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 68. Author Lorna Landvik is 66. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 63. Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 62. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 59.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 58. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 57. Author Sophie Kinsella is 51. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 51. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 50. Actor Madchen Amick is 50. Actor Regina Hall is 50. Country singer Hank Williams III is 48. Actor Mayim Bialik is 45. Model Bridget Hall is 43. Actor Lucas Hedges is 24. Actor Sky Katz is 16.
