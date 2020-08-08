Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 8

Today’s Birthday (08/08/20). Your physical health and performance surge this year. Energize efforts with steady practice. A paradigm shift affects your career. Envisioning inspiring plans this summer prompts a productive phase. Winter community challenges motivate appreciation for your dear ones. Focus on love to grow mind, body and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever and charming. Bold actions can have long-lasting benefit. Still, don’t try to force anything. You get more with honey than vinegar.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Draw upon hidden resources. Avoid controversy and huddle into your inner sanctuary. Plan upcoming moves. Consider future dreams and aspirations. Plot the route.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to experience. Teamwork carries the day. Don’t rush or push too hard, or risk breakdowns. Take it slow and easy. Reinforce structural elements.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your wits about you at work, despite potential for chaos. Advance a professional project with steady progress. Persist and you could succeed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Despite an itch to travel, barriers and limitations complicate things. Make long-range plans. Expand an exploration. Research, study and investigate new views and frontiers.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance shared interests. Collaborate to grow a financial venture. Do the homework to make a determination. Monitor the numbers carefully to maximize cash flow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Once aligned, you and your partner can generate powerful results. Listen carefully. Don’t push beyond limitations. Respect boundaries and rules. Collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resist impulsive moves. Slow and steady wins the race. Maintain healthy routines and practices. Gentle pressure works better than force. Go with the flow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with someone special. Stay flexible around shifting circumstances. Read, play and invent. Stretch your mind with puzzle, game or toy. Share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Invest in a domestic improvement that supports your family. Make repairs. Get expert feedback. Aim for practical simplicity and function. Nurture your crew.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You can be especially productive with a creative project. Write and craft your story. Share and network. Document your discoveries. Push, but do it gently.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — There’s money coming in. Keep existing bargains and make new ones. Monitor the budget closely, as conditions remain unstable. Conserve and save.
Notable birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83. Actor Connie Stevens is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 73. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 71. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 67. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 67. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 62. News anchor Deborah Norville is 62. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 59. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 59. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 58. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 47. Country singer Mark Wills is 47. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 44. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 44. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 44. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 43. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ″Moesha”) is 42. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 40. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 39. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 36. Singer Shawn Mendes is 22. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!