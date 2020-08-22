Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 22

Today’s Birthday (08/22/20). Romance highlights this year. Practice your arts, play and learn. Expect the unexpected on the road. Envision new possibilities. Summer social connections lead to a romantic shift. Professional changes redirect next winter, motivating a productive home beautification phase. Enjoy the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Exercise builds energy. Balance work and health this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Revise and tweak fitness goals, practices and supports. Nurture your body.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially lucky with love and romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Have fun with family. Learn especially from children. Play games together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Nurture the ones you love. Feed your garden.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — This month under the Virgo Sun favors communication and creative projects. Enjoy in-depth research. Share what you’re learning with your growing networks. Edit carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re on fire this month! Generate increasing cash flow under the Virgo Sun. Weave love into your work. Barter and trade valuable resources and services.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re the star with the Sun in your sign this month. Take charge for what you really want. Use your power and confidence for good.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet recharge you under the Virgo Sun this month. Review treasures from the past. Clear clutter. Create space for what’s coming.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Support and rely on your team with the Sun in Virgo for the next month. Community collaboration flowers. Increase your social participation. Network and collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge at work under the Virgo Sun. Professional challenges take focus over the next month. Step into greater leadership. Dress to impress.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Exploration beckons, with the Sun in Virgo. Explore new flavors and cultures this month. Study and investigate. Discover unexpected wonders off the beaten track.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially good with managing accounts this month under the Virgo Sun. Track, monitor and review for growth. Organize and budget. Wheel and deal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your partnerships grow stronger with the Sun in Virgo. Creative collaboration thrives this month. Tackle a challenge together. Share resources, responsibilities and rewards.
Notable birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 85. Author Annie Proulx is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 81. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 79. Writer-producer David Chase is 75. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 75. Actor Cindy Williams is 73. Pop musician David Marks is 72. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 64. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 62. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 61. Country singer Collin Raye is 60. Actor Regina Taylor is 60. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 59. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 59. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 58. Singer Tori Amos is 57. Country singer Mila Mason is 57. Rhythm-and-blues musician James DeBarge is 57. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 56. Actor Brooke Dillman is 54. Rapper GZA/The Genius is 54. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 53. Actor Ty Burrell is 53. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 50. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 49. Actor Rick Yune is 49. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 48. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 47. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 47. Comedian-actor Kristen Wiig is 47. Actor Jenna Leigh Green is 46. Rock musician Bo Koster is 46. Rock musician Dean Back (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Talk show host James Corden is 42. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 42. Actor Brandon Adams is 41. Actor Aya Sumika is 40. Actor Ari Stidham is 28.
