Today’s Birthday (08/17/19). Love grows and flowers this year. Faithfully maintain wellness and fitness routines for strength and endurance. Refine physical techniques this summer, for high-level performance this winter, followed by private reflection. A romantic twist next summer presents another view. Prioritize love, creativity and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Handle practical details. Physical labors get results, with Mars entering Virgo for two months. Practice and exercise for strength, endurance and skills. Your work feels energized.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — For nearly eight weeks, with Mars in Virgo, creative pursuits capture your attention. Put your actions where your heart is. Follow love, passion and romance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place over the next two months, with Mars in Virgo. Physically move things. Action gets satisfying results. Clean, sort and organize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel beckons. Energize communications, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Get the story. Study, research and gather data. Formulate plans. Network and share.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pour on the steam with moneymaking efforts. Lucrative ventures energize you, with Mars in Virgo. You can increase your income nicely over two months.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Personal matters take center stage, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Focus on growth and development. What you’re learning benefits your partnership.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Meditate on a walk outside. Clean, sort and organize over two months, with Mars in Virgo. Process the past as you clear space for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun. Team efforts can get supercharged, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Share efforts for a common cause. Together, anything’s possible.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home recharges you. For nearly eight weeks, with Mars in Virgo, advance your career toward your passions. Move forward boldly. Energize your career.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational exploration beckons, with Mars in Virgo. Travel and expand your horizons over two months. Widen your understanding. Write and share your discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make plans for the future. For about two months, with Mars in Virgo, revise and organize your finances and budget. Collaborate to make it real.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Let your partner take the lead. Coordinate actions for best impact. Collaborate for common gain, with Mars in Virgo for two months.
Thought for Today: “A river has no politics.” — David E. Lilienthal, American public official (1899-1981).
Notable birthdays: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 93. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 78. Actor Robert DeNiro is 76. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 73. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 72. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 70. Actor Robert Joy is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 67. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 66. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 64. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 64. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 62. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 61. Author Jonathan Franzen is 60. Actor Sean Penn is 59. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 58. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 57. Singer Maria McKee is 55. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 54. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 53. Actor David Conrad is 52. Actress Helen McCrory is 51. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 50. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 50. Rapper Posdnuos is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 49. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 48. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 45. Actor Bryton James is 33. Actor Brady Corbet is 31. Actor Austin Butler is 28. Actress Taissa Farmiga is 25. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 24.
