Today’s Birthday (08/10/19). Pursue your heart’s desire this year. Grow stronger with regular exercise. Surpassing summer health obstacles leads to blossoming winter health, before an introspective transition phase. By next summer, your heart gets pulled in a new direction. The more love you give away, the more you have.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An interesting professional opportunity beckons. Organize, schedule and prepare. Get into a testing phase. Consider the possibilities. Go for excellence. Imagine winning.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Plan your next adventure. Study the options, and stay open for late-breaking opportunities. Educational pursuits provide valuable skills and resources. Travel, and expand your boundaries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow a shared enterprise. Take care of financial management, accounting and bookkeeping tasks. You’re building something valuable. Keep current with bills and processing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get moving for love. Take action for a possibility created with your partner. Let your heart propel you into generating results. You’re powerful together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and wellness, even as demand for your work rises. Exercise builds energy, strength and endurance. Feed yourself, and rest well. Maintain practices.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take action for love. Connect with family, friends and a special someone. Go for fun, romance and relaxation. Share something delicious together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your heart. Follow up words and promises with concrete action. Do what you said. Clean house, and beautify your space.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Use your creative powers of expression. Communication projects come together. Back up words with solid results. Utilize relevant facts to make your case.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit from your words and actions. Make sure your team has what’s needed. Keep spending tuned to your budget. Make bargains, deals and agreements.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with extra time and attention to personal priorities. Try a new style or cut. Prepare for the spotlight. Smile for the cameras.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Gain a sense of relief and freedom with each project completed. Make plans and dreams for the future, while recharging batteries. Rest and relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Throw your energy behind a team project. Hold meetings, parties and gatherings. Public participation benefits you professionally. Get out and mingle with friends.
Thought for Today: “A man may fulfill the object of his existence by asking a question he cannot answer, and attempting a task he cannot achieve.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes, American author (1809-1894).
Notable Birthdays: Actress Rhonda Fleming is 96. Singer Ronnie Spector is 76. Actor James Reynolds is 73. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 72. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 70. Singer Patti Austin is 69. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 67. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 65. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 60. Actor Antonio Banderas is 59. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 58. Singer Julia Fordham is 57. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 56. Actor Chris Caldovino is 56. Singer Neneh Cherry is 55. Singer Aaron Hall is 55. Boxer Riddick Bowe is 52. Actor Sean Blakemore is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 52. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 51. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 48. Actress Angie Harmon is 47. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 46. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 45. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 40. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 40.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is 39. Actor Aaron Staton is 39. Actor Ryan Eggold is 35. Actor Charley Koontz is 32. Actor Lucas Till is 29. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 22. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 8.
