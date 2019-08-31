Today’s Birthday (08/31/19). Enjoy domestic bliss this year. Romance deepens with regular shared practice. Your heart flutters anew next winter, before stirring you to help friends with a challenge. Home repairs and renovations next summer lead to a victory for your crew. Love inspires and empowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Accept an offer of assistance. A partner’s support makes a world of difference. Walk and talk together. Hold a meeting with a view.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen your heart. Have fun and keep practicing your physical moves. Get romantic with your performance. Love is the game and the prize.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax, and consider options for fun. Simple pleasures satisfy. Try excellent company, a nice view or scenery and a picnic basket. Connect and play together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get creative with a domestic project. Cook up something delicious for family. Consider color, texture and presentation. Celebrate together over a fine bite.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through creative communications. Avoid distractions, spectacular news and silly arguments. Follow the money for an illuminating view. Research and share your discoveries.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Optimism fuels your profits. Provide excellent services and your reputation grows. Polish your public image. Make upgrades and keep the good stuff. Process sales.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is on the rise. Punctuate an agreement with optimism. Lend a helping hand. You’ve got the power and confidence to make something good happen.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Emotions may infuse your view. Private contemplate allows you to process recent events. Provide a stabilizing influence. Make a spiritual or meaningful connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular. Pull together for a community project. Let people know what’s needed. You can find the funding for improvements. Share and invite.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on professional priorities. An opportunity for advancement opens in your arena. Avoid risky business, and play your cards strategically. Keep your goal in mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Things fall into place with your exploration. You’re learning valuable tricks. The connections you make could prove lucrative. Link up with an expert.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share creative visions with your partner. Align financial priorities. Review budgets and projections to determine resource allocation. Catch errors before they get expensive.
Thought for Today: “When you pray, rather let your heart be without words than your words without heart.” — John Bunyan (1628-1688).
Notable birthdays: Japanese monster movie actor Katsumi Tezuka (“Godzilla”) is 107. Actor Warren Berlinger is 82. Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 80. Actor Jack Thompson is 79. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 74. Singer Van Morrison is 74. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 71. Actor Richard Gere is 70. Actor Stephen Henderson is 70. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 64. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 62. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Gos) is 62. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 60. Rhythm-and-blues musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 56. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 54. Former baseball pitcher Hideo Nomo is 51. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 50. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 49. Rock musician Greg Richling (Wallflowers) is 49. Actor Zack Ward is 49. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 48. Actor Chris Tucker is 47. Actress Sara Ramirez is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.