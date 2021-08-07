Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 7

Today’s Birthday (08/07/21). Partnership flowers and grows this year. Deepen collaboration with shared passion, disciplined coordination and steady action. Social victories this summer motivate you into an autumn career shift. Make sweet connections with loved ones this winter, before springtime professional developments delight. Weave hearts together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and focus on matters of the heart. Handle practicalities first. Avoid controversy and stick to simple plans. Support someone you love through changes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household issues have your attention. Adapt around unplanned interruptions. Reinforce basic structures. Clean messes and handle the chores. Share sweetness and love with family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication channels are wide open. Strengthen foundations and structural frameworks. Share the news. Listen to your muses, and weave your spell upon the page.