Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 7

Today’s Birthday (08/07/21). Partnership flowers and grows this year. Deepen collaboration with shared passion, disciplined coordination and steady action. Social victories this summer motivate you into an autumn career shift. Make sweet connections with loved ones this winter, before springtime professional developments delight. Weave hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and focus on matters of the heart. Handle practicalities first. Avoid controversy and stick to simple plans. Support someone you love through changes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household issues have your attention. Adapt around unplanned interruptions. Reinforce basic structures. Clean messes and handle the chores. Share sweetness and love with family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication channels are wide open. Strengthen foundations and structural frameworks. Share the news. Listen to your muses, and weave your spell upon the page.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Rake in a nice harvest. Reinforce basic structures before relying on them. Adapt around unexpected circumstances. Avoid going over budget. Pack in a healthy haul.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re more confident and less patient. Don’t act in haste. Take care of basic responsibilities. Consider personal priorities as you process recent changes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Conditions may seem unsettled. It’s emotion versus reason. Peaceful privacy soothes and comforts. Revise plans for an unexpected plot twist. Imagine what could be possible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your team across the finish line. You’re getting stronger. Watch for changes. Avoid provoking jealousies or upsets. Self-discipline pays. Compromise and pull together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional test or challenge takes focus. Adapt around a surprise. You can solve this puzzle. Reinforce basic elements. Follow rules and instructions carefully.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your curiosity and wanderlust push you into action. Handle logistical matters diligently. Make reservations early. Avoid crowds, chaos or confusion. Explore and investigate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow the money. Collaborate for positive cash flow into shared accounts. Manage documents, paperwork and applications. Reconcile and balance. Stay in communication for best results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Together, you and your partner are a powerful team. Take care of the basics. Adapt with an unexpected situation. Communicate through a surprise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Unplanned changes could affect your health practices and routines. Take extra care with physical efforts. Slow to avoid accidents. Step carefully. Build strength with dedication.
Notable birthdays: Gospel singer Ben Moore is 80. Singer Lana Cantrell is 78. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 77. Actor John Glover is 77. Actor David Rasche is 77. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 71. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71. Actor Caroline Aaron is 69. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 69. Actor Wayne Knight is 66. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 63. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 63. Actor David Duchovny is 61. Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 60. Actor Delane Matthews is 60. Actor Harold Perrineau is 58. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 58. Country singer Raul Malo is 56. Actor Charlotte Lewis is 54. Actor Michael Shannon is 47. Actor Charlize Theron is 46.