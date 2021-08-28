Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 28

Today’s Birthday (08/28/21). Physical action gets results this year. Consistent routines build energy, endurance and resilience. A summer professional growth spurt leads to an educational redirection this autumn. Home and family invite domestic bliss this winter, inspiring springtime exploration, investigation and travels. Energize with heartful connection.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Financial changes could require attention. An unusual or innovative option could develop words and actions into a long-term dream come true. Energize profitable efforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Take advantage of a lucky break to advance a personal project. Your work is gaining respect. Stand for your vision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Look at things from a higher perspective. Listen and process the news. Dreams can come true through a blend of luck, intention and work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Make an unexpected and valuable connection. Let things develop naturally. Go for distance, not speed. Coordinate and collaborate with friends and allies to win.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. An unusual and fascinating option appears. Discuss how you’d like things to go. Align efforts and advance for lasting gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore fresh horizons. Make long-distance connections. Advance an educational vision or dream one step at a time. Take advantage of favorable conditions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance your shared financial agenda. Discuss ideas and possibilities. Dreams seem possible. Invest energy, time and money for long-term gain. Strategize for growth together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A creative spark ignites your collaboration. Walk and talk. Coordinate actions to realize a shared dream. You’re a powerful team. Align words and efforts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health, wellness and fitness. Practice healthy routines and get farther than expected. You’re growing stronger. Put your heart into your work for lasting gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect with beloved people. Have fun together. Listen and express your artistic and creative intuition. Romance comes naturally. Count your blessings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Home holds your heart. Make domestic changes and improvements to support family. Provide nurturing comforts. You’re building for the future. Strengthen roots and shoots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss possibilities. Word travels fast. Research the situation and consider consequences. Make a brilliant connection. Share information and news. Prepare and issue public statements.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 86. Actor Marla Adams is 83. Actor Ken Jenkins is 81. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 81. Actor David Soul is 78. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 78. Actor Barbara Bach is 75. Actor Debra Mooney is 74. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 70. Actor Daniel Stern is 64. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 63. Actor John Allen Nelson is 62. Actor Emma Samms is 61. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 60. Movie director David Fincher is 59. Actor Amanda Tapping is 56. Country singer Shania Twain is 56. Actor Billy Boyd is 53. Actor Jack Black is 52. Actor Jason Priestley is 52. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: “The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Actor Kyle Massey is 30. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 18.