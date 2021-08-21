Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 21

Today’s Birthday (08/21/21). Collaboration flourishes this year. Grow your partnership with dedication, faithful action and intention. Summer connections warm your heart and inspire professional transformation this autumn. Love and romance illuminate this winter, energizing a career surge next spring. Nurture passion, creativity and strong connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Begin a two-week social Full Moon phase. Adapt around community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Transitions can feel bittersweet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make a professional shift with this Full Moon in Aquarius. Redirect efforts toward your talents and passions. An exciting opportunity has long-term benefits.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt your exploration. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in educational direction. Experiment and test concepts over the next two weeks. Try something new.