Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 3

Today’s Birthday (04/03/21). Fortune flows through community connections this year. Disciplined, steady team efforts generate satisfying results. Investigating new research directions this spring leads you to create a summer masterpiece. A winter shift with income sources leads you into a delightful educational adventure. Together with friends, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional ambitions rise. You’re exceptionally creative and clever with words over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Share your voice.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop study and exploratory opportunities. For three weeks, with Mercury in Aries, finish old business. Review and update. Listen to intuition and unspoken clues.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Participate with an energetic team over three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Your friends are a constant source of inspiration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Partnership pays off. Grab hot professional opportunities, with Mercury in Aries for three weeks. Prepare to jump when the moment is right. Ace the test.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Exploration beckons, with Mercury in Aries for three weeks. Make long-distance connections. In person or virtual, study and research are favored.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the game. You’re especially charismatic, romantic and fun. Collaborate to grow shared financial accounts, with Mercury in Aries. Take advantage of lucky conditions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Settle into domestic bliss. Communication between partners flowers, with Mercury in Aries. Invent new collaborative possibilities. Discuss shared plans and coordinate actions and messaging.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication is key. What you’re learning energizes your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aries. Work with coaches, teachers and mentors. Listen and grow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Harvest positive cash flow. Put your love into words. Romantic communication flowers over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Creative expression flowers.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Home renovation projects flourish over several weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Set family goals. Communication and creativity bloom.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Mercury in Aries encourages you to learn voraciously. Harness wild creativity for three weeks. Write, record and report. Create and communicate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork leads to victory. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Aries, new income sources arise in conversation. Share resources, valuable information and connections.
Notable birthdays: Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 87. Actor William Gaunt is 84. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 83. Actor Eric Braeden is 80. Actor Marsha Mason is 79. Singer Wayne Newton is 79. Singer Tony Orlando is 77. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 74. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 72. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 71. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 66.