Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 18

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Manage financial obligations. Keep generating positive cash flow. Maintain an advantage. You’re learning valuable tricks. Adjust expenses for income. Go for long-lasting quality.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Assertiveness can be effective. Ask for what you want, and you might get it. Talk over your ideas. Make a brilliant discovery.

Thought for Today: “There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out.” — Russian proverb.

Notable birthdays: Actor Clive Revill is 90. Actor Robert Hooks is 83. Actress Hayley Mills is 74. Actress-director Dorothy Lyman is 73. Actress Cindy Pickett is 73. Country musician Walt Richmond (The Tractors) is 73. Country musician Jim Scholten (Sawyer Brown) is 68. Actor Rick Moranis is 67. Actress Melody Thomas Scott is 64. Actor Eric Roberts is 64. Actor John James is 64. Rock musician Les Pattinson (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 62.

Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 61. Actress Jane Leeves is 59. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 58. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 57. Bluegrass singer-musician Terry Eldredge is 57. Actor Eric McCormack is 57. Actress Maria Bello is 53. Actress Mary Birdsong is 52. Actor David Hewlett is 52. Rock musician Greg Eklund (The Oolahs) is 50. Actress Lisa Locicero is 50. Actress Tamara Braun is 49. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 49. Actor Fedro Starr is 49. Actor David Tennant is 49. Country musician Marvin Evatt is 46. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Trina (Trina and Tamara) is 46. Actress Melissa Joan Hart is 44. Actor Sean Maguire is 44. Actor Kevin Rankin is 44. Actor Bryce Johnson is 43. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 41. Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 37. Actress America Ferrera is 36. Actor Tom Hughes is 35. Actress Ellen Woglom (TV: “Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 33. Actress Vanessa Kirby is 32. Actress Alia Shawkat is 31. Actress Britt Robertson is 30. Actress Chloe Bennet is 28. Rock singer Nathan Sykes (The Wanted) is 27. Actor Moises Arias is 26.

