Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 16

Today’s Birthday (04/16/22). Expand social networks this year. Collaborate steadily with powerful teams for maximum results. Extra spring silver comes in handy with summertime family expenses. Shared ventures hit pay dirt this autumn, providing support with your winter finances. Share laughter, love and purpose with friends.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself to increase strength and vitality.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. This Libra Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional change under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Notable birthdays: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 95. Singer Bobby Vinton is 87. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is 82. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 75. Former Massachusetts first lady Ann Romney is 73. NFL coach Bill Belichick is 70. Rock singer and former politician Peter Garrett is 69. Actor Ellen Barkin is 68. Actor Michel Gill is 62. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is 60. Rock musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 60. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 59. Rock singer David Pirner (Soul Asylum) is 58. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 57. Actor Jon Cryer is 57. Actor Peter Billingsley is 51. Actor Lukas Haas is 46. Actor-singer Kelli O’Hara is 46. Actor Claire Foy (TV: “The Crown”) is 38. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 29. Actor Sadie Sink is 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0