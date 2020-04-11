Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 11

Today’s Birthday (04/11/20). Lucrative professional opportunities abound this year. Rely on support from your powerful team. Summer travel deviations lead you to rediscover domestic pleasures before resolving a work challenge. Shift directions with a creative project next winter, leading you to take new territory. Expand and grow your career.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Set the pace. An exploration could take an unexpected detour. Go for endurance over speed. Turn down expensive options. Stay on a practical path.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Bring your skills to a collaborative endeavor. Watch for pitfalls or obstacles. Plan moves in advance. Share perspectives for a wider view.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect. Coordination team efforts for maximum reach. Get the word out to a wider circle. Grow social skills with practice. Have fun with friends.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work. Take physical action to get projects complete. Others are impressed. You know what to do. Small changes can reap big rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Spend time with someone beloved. Things may not go as planned. Talk about practical solutions and useful ideas. Keep a sense of humor. Discuss possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make changes at home to adapt to new circumstances. Shop for best value and quality. Get only what you need. Avoid the temptation to overindulge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Plot and make plans. Collaborate with someone interesting and fun. Stay flexible and choose the most practical path. Connect and share.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a lucrative deal. Talk about the practical details of your plan. Invest in your career. Meet deadlines and keep your customers satisfied.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with simple pleasures like hot water and good food. Have patience with others. Focus on the basics. Less interference is better.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Think about the changes you’d like to make. Plan upcoming purchases and renovations. Shop carefully to get the best deal. Imagine and envision perfection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork helps you around an unexpected obstacle. Make an important connection. Listen and follow instructions carefully. Network to share resources and information.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus to manage a professional challenge. Your quick action can have lucrative impacts. Stick to practical priorities. Heed the voice of experience. Produce satisfying results.
Thought for Today: “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” — Kurt Vonnegut, American author (born 1922, died this date in 2007).
Notable birthdays: Ethel Kennedy is 92. Actor Joel Grey is 88. Actress Louise Lasser is 81. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman is 79. Movie writer-director John Milius is 76. Actor Peter Riegert is 73. Movie director Carl Franklin is 71. Actor Bill Irwin is 70. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 63. Songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons is 63. Rock musician Nigel Pulsford is 59. Actor Lucky Vanous is 59. Country singer Steve Azar is 56. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 54. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is 54. Actor Johnny Messner is 51. Rock musician Dylan Keefe (Marcy Playground) is 50. Actor Vicellous Shannon is 49. Rapper David Banner is 46. Actress Tricia Helfer is 46. Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 41. Actress Kelli Garner is 36. Singer Joss Stone is 33. Actress-dancer Kaitlyn Jenkins is 28.
