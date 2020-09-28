Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 28

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect on a deeper level with your partner. Earn a satisfying victory together. Someone finds it very attractive when you do the dishes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with coaches, doctors and mentors to raise the level of your physical performance. Keep your eye on the ball. Practice pays off.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun without taking expensive risks. Relax and savor simple pleasures like sunsets or grass on bare feet. Express romantic gestures and pass secret messages.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work out plans and budgets for domestic renovation. Imagine color schemes, storage and lighting solutions. Come up with simple ways to meet family needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Learn your subject by teaching it. Discover the solution to a puzzle. Articulate a simple, powerful message, and spread it far and wide.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Find a lucrative venture. Keep providing the valuable results that you’re known for. Grow your income through consistent positive performance. Your work is gaining attention.