Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 27

Today’s Birthday (09/27/21). Lead with your heart this year. Consistent attention nurtures, deepens and strengthens loving bonds. Autumn’s financial challenges lead to a winter of good news, connections and creativity. Collaborative efforts profit with springtime prosperity, especially handy for summer expenses. Love is your superpower.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take care with communications, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Launch creative projects later. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Edit and review carefully. Plan and prepare.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Libra Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review financial records and budgets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Upgrade your brand and identity, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Upgrade styles. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely. Invent new possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Revise and refine messages. Delays or breakdowns could disrupt. Keep mechanical equipment repaired. Reestablish old bonds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns for three weeks. Backup hard drives and archives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make educational plans and itineraries over the next three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills. Secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and account activity for errors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop shared goals with a partner. Resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Patiently persist. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Libra Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Sort papers, photos and possessions. Review domestic plans, with Libra Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Repair appliances and backup files. Upgrade household infrastructure.

Notable birthdays: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 88. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 87. Author Barbara Howar is 87. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 82. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 78. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 74. Actor Liz Torres is 74. Actor A Martinez is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 72. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 71. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 70. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 63. Comedian Marc Maron is 58. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 57. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 53. Singer Mark Calderon is 51. Actor Amanda Detmer is 50.

