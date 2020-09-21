Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 21

Today’s Birthday (09/21/20). Discover true love this year. Dedicate consistent, disciplined efforts to benefit your romantic partner, inner circle and arts. Adapt to surprises. Adjust your career trajectory this winter, before home and family flourishing. Summer domestic challenges lead to professional blossoming. Nurture creativity, passion and connection.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance to the next level. Educational opportunities present themselves. Help each other to move ahead. Good news comes from far away. Make a long-distance connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Assess resources. Review reserves and contribute provisions. Work together on a shared plot. What you grow today will feed you later. Nurture and harvest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Partnership grows and flowers. Creative collaboration sparks anew. Join forces for a passion project. Unite your energies for common good. Share something sweet.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on the details. A new project demands more attention. Maintain physical routines and special care to guard and grow health and energy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. You’re gaining points with someone you admire. Rustle up a romantic connection. Find new ways to express your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — The comforts of home draw you in. Make domestic improvements. Care for your garden and spaces. Add simple pleasures like flowers, candles and something delicious.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get engaged in an intellectual puzzle. Share suggestions and ideas. Select words and polish final results to a brilliant shine. Creativity flowers in conversation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into a profitable groove. Have faith in your imagination and abilities. Stay in action. You’re building something of long-term value. Mind the gap.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A spotlight shines your way. Your performance has been gathering attention. Harness a productive surge of energy to advance a passion project.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Peace and quiet calm you. Prepare yourself for what’s ahead. Clean and organize. Update plans to adapt to current conditions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share ideas, possibilities and options with friends. Update each other on the latest news. Get valuable feedback. Find new ways to connect with your community.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy career dreams seem possible. Discover a hidden opportunity that includes a test or challenge. Polish your presentation and pitch. Offer high value.
Notable birthdays: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 79. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 77. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is 76. Musician Don Felder is 73. Author Stephen King is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 71. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 70. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is 63. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 63. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 61. Actor David James Elliott is 60. Actor Serena Scott-Thomas is 59. Actor Nancy Travis is 59. Actor Rob Morrow is 58. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 57. Actor Cheryl Hines is 55. Country singer Faith Hill is 53. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Country singer Ronna Reeves is 52. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 52. Rapper Dave (De La Soul) is 52. Actor Billy Porter is 51. Actor Rob Benedict is 50. Actor James Lesure is 49. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is 49.Actor Luke Wilson is 49. Actor Paulo Costanzo is 42. Actor Bradford Anderson is 41. Actor Autumn Reeser is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie is 39. Actor Maggie Grace is 37. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 37. Actor Ahna O’Reilly is 36. Rapper Wale is 36. R&B singer Jason Derulo is 34. Actor Ryan Guzman is 33. Actors Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino are 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!