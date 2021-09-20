Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 20

Today’s Birthday (09/20/21). Luck follows your health and physical labors this year. Practice with steady discipline for growing ease and strength. Summer’s professional blossoming energizes an autumn research redirection. Winter sparkles with domestic delights, before you’re called to explore new frontiers next spring. Take action from your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Pisces Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes over a few weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Full Moon phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make a professional change with this Full Pisces Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach a turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sophia Loren is 87. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 73. Actor Tony Denison is 72. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 70. Actor Debbi Morgan is 70. Jazz musician Peter White is 67. Actor Betsy Brantley is 66. Actor Gary Cole is 65. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 61. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 60. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 57. Actor Kristen Johnston is 54. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 54. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 53. Actor Enuka Okuma is 49. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 46. Actor Jon Bernthal is 45. Singer The-Dream is 44. Actor Charlie Weber is 43. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (Lifehouse) is 42. Rapper Yung Joc is 41.