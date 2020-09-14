Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 14

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Expect the unexpected. Stay patient, and keep your sense of humor. Compromise when necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Pay attention to your dreams. Unplanned deviations could alter your plans. Adapt and shift. Discover silver linings in your contemplation and review. Imagine future possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt your team strategy for new circumstances. Pull together and give what you can. Contribute for common gain. Big prizes are worth going for.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career matters take priority. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Adapt to changes, which may be beneficial in the long run. Seek and find opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate changes. Things could get chaotic. The road outside reveals risk, traffic and hidden dangers. Discover another way to learn and explore. Investigate a mystery.