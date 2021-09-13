Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 13

Today’s Birthday (09/13/21). Prioritize physical health, work and energy this year. Grow skills and strength with steady action. Your professional influence rises this summer, before redirecting an autumn educational exploration. Winter domestic renovations beautify family connections, inspiring broader horizons and fascinating discoveries next spring. You’re growing stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand boundaries slowly. Explore options and conditions. Stay focused to avoid hidden dangers. Current circumstances don’t match the fantasy or ideal. Investigate possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Simplify budgets and expectations. Fortune benefits your joint venture. Don’t push against current barriers. Wait for better conditions. Prioritize stable foundations and health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate to manage the basics. Ignore distractions. Romantic fantasies dissipate. Collaborate for common gain and celebrate accomplishments together. Deepen bonds with experience.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Determine what skills you lack, to meet your performance goals. Get rid of excess baggage. Limit spending. Practice your moves to master the basics.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Try and try again. Work could interfere with playtime, fun and romance. Strengthen infrastructures. Balance business with pleasure. Handle practical priorities first.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down and focus on basics. Don’t get pushy with family matters. Take it easy and strengthen bonds with shared comforts. Wait for developments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise and edit carefully before publishing. Some things can’t be undone or unsaid. Trust your own good sense. Add structure and clarify basic points.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate a lucrative deal. Prepare and research behind the scenes. Clarify and simplify. Go for substance over symbolism. Reinforce support structures. Profit with patience.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining influence. Don’t lose what you’ve got following a fantasy. Avoid controversy. Strengthen integrity. Keep your word. Stay in communication. Provide reliable support.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Take things slow and easy. Find a quiet, peaceful spot to plan and think. Clean, sort and organize. Make practical preparations for what’s ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stay connected with friends and community. Avoid controversy, risk or hassle. False hopes get shattered. Don’t push a closed door. Inspire others by example.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Let professional prospects develop naturally. Don’t try to force anything. Set aside unrealistic fantasies. Maintain your responsibilities. Play your part sweetly, in time.
Notable birthdays: Actor Barbara Bain is 90. Actor Eileen Fulton (TV: “As the World Turns”) is 88. Actor Joe E. Tata is 85. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 80. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 77. Singer Peter Cetera is 77. Actor Christine Estabrook is 71. Actor Jean Smart is 70. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 69. Record producer Don Was is 69. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 67. Actor-comedian Geri Jewell is 65. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 60. Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 60. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 57. Rock musician Zak Starkey is 56. Actor/comedian Jeff Ross is 56. Actor Louis Mandylor is 55. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 54. Rock musician Steve Perkins is 54.