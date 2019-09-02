Today’s Birthday (09/02/19). Domestic bliss levels rise this year. Focus energy to nurture passion for satisfying results. Fall into a delicious romance this winter, before a group project changes direction. Resolve summer challenges with family or home renovation before a community victory energizes you. Prioritize the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study money and review your resources. Handle the tasks that support a shared venture to succeed. Consider actions before taking them. Don’t get sidetracked.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy sweet moments with your partner. Things may seem difficult; look for silver linings. Avoid overindulging, and take care of each other. Share solutions and possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A quicker physical pace could lead to errors. Slow for curves, and watch where you’re going. Moderation as a rule serves you well. Maintain practical practices.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep things light. Have fun, and enjoy the company. Love blossoms and flowers. Whether it’s a game, sport, romantic or family connection, discover renewed passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best at home. Offer treats and kindnesses to your crew. Stick to simple fare. Conserve resources. Reward helpers with something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Think about your words before you speak. Write and edit remarks. Detail the story with colorful images. Miscommunication could get costly. Keep things clear and simple.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected expenses could disrupt. Don’t fund a fantasy. Focus on generating income. Postpone travel or fuss. Keep things simple and balanced for minimal stress.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain an air of mystery. Make special alone time for yourself. Decide what you want next. Use your power responsibly.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet, private place for thinking. Birdsong and running water soothe sensitivities. Resist overconsumption. Conserve resources, and take it easy. Listen to your imagination.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Cultivate leadership in yourself and others. All is not as it appears. Guard against impetuosity. Stay patient with team delays. Confer with allies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Assume responsibility with a professional project. Finish paperwork, and untangle bureaucratic snags. Avoid expensive options, and go with simple choices with positive impact.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You may find yourself in the eye of a storm. If on the road, find a comfortable rest spot. Review your route and reservations. Watch and study.
Thought for Today: “Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.” — Margaret Mead, American anthropologist (1901-1978).
Notable birthdays: Dancer-actress Marge Champion is 100. Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 88. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 82. Actor Derek Fowlds (TV: “Yes, Minister”; “Yes, Prime Minister”) is 82. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Gooden (The Impressions) is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 76. Singer Joe Simon is 76. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 71. Actor Mark Harmon is 68. Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 67. Actress Linda Purl is 64. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 61. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 60. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 59. Actor Keanu Reeves is 55. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 54. Actress Salma Hayek is 53. Actor Tuc Watkins is 53. Actress Kristen Cloke is 51. Actress Cynthia Watros is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer K-Ci is 50. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 46. Actor Michael Lombardi is 45. Actress Tiffany Hines is 42. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 42. Actor Jonathan Kite is 40. Actor Joshua Henry is 35. Actress Allison Miller is 34. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 32. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 30.
