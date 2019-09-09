Today’s Birthday (09/09/19). Discover domestic joys this year. Pursue a passion with steady diligence. Hearts intertwine and connect this winter, before new directions confront your crew. Next summer brings a domestic shift before your friends pull together for a shared success. Savor time with the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Celebrate team accomplishments. Reinforce strong traditions and bonds. Share the love and acknowledge great moves and vision. You’re building something of long-term value together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen your professional infrastructure. Use the best equipment you can afford. Take charge for an interesting opportunity. Make long-range plans, and forge ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and explore possibilities. Classes, seminars and conferences impart valuable skills and resources. Travel expands your horizon to new views. Stick to stable sources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Measure and track shared funding goals. Collaborate for greater impact. Accept a generous offer. Organize plans for best value on expenses. Contribute for the future.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share words and action for collaborative effort, and get farther than expected. Ask for more, and get it. Consult an expert. Listen to suggestions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The pace is picking up. Toss the ball to a teammate. Collaborate to get farther. Step lively, and keep the action going. You’re growing stronger.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Move quickly to make a good impression. Little things express your love. Get creative and artistic. Find romance in ordinary vistas. Share your quirky side.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A domestic dream seems within reach. Make repairs and upgrades. Surround your family with a comfortable, nurturing space. Add plants, soft lighting and art.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep following threads. The answer you’ve been looking for is closer than you think. Creativity with communications and artist ventures can produce long-lasting benefits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Be assertive, not hasty. Heed a warning, and save money. A great assignment develops. The profit potential of this venture entices. Use your secret powers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal dream. Put your worries aside, and enjoy the moment. Stay gentle with yourself. Strengthen foundational integrity. You’re especially powerful.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay close to home. Meditate on what has been and what is still to come. Enjoy this present moment. Share sweetness with your inner circle.
Thought for Today: “A heretic is a man who sees with his own eyes.” — Gotthold Lessing, German dramatist-critic (1729-1781).
Notable birthdays: Actor Topol is 84. Rhythm-and-blues singer Luther Simmons is 77. Singer Inez Foxx is 77. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 74. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 70. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 69. Actor Tom Wopat is 68. Actress Angela Cartwright is 67. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 67. Actor Hugh Grant is 59. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is 56. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 54. Actress Constance Marie is 54. Actor David Bennent is 53. Actor Adam Sandler is 53. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 51. Actress Julia Sawalha is 51. Model Rachel Hunter is 50. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 48. Actor Henry Thomas is 48. Actor Goran Visnjic is 47. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble is 44. Latin singer Maria Rita is 42. Actress Michelle Williams is 39. Actress Julie Gonzalo is 38. Neo-soul singer Paul Janeway (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 36. Actress Zoe Kazan is 36. Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 35. Actress Kelsey Asbille is 28. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 28. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 28.
