Today’s Birthday (09/23/19). Your creativity flowers and produces brilliant results this year. Discipline with domestic responsibilities pays off big. Complete a home renovation project this winter, before navigating shifting work responsibilities. Resolve a communications breakdown next summer, before your career takes off. Share about what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The next month favors partnership, delegation, and collaboration, with the Sun in Libra. Alliances grow your enterprise. Share the load for strength, resilience and ease.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get into a busy and creative phase this month under the Libra Sun. Practice growing your physical health, fitness and vitality. Your work seems energized.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative, charming and attractive. Let your heart be your guide this month under the Libra Sun. Love makes everything easier.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Domestic projects flower under the Libra Sun for a month. Put energy into reinforcing and strengthening your household infrastructure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative expression, travel and research take the spotlight this month, with the Sun in Libra. Communication blossoms. Write and create something wonderful. Possible connections abound.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Nurture financial growth and expansion. Pursue lucrative developments this month, with the Sun in Libra. Cash flow increases with focus and attention.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities take shape. You have an advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Personal growth and development blossoms. Step into greater leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Plot your course under the Libra Sun. Enjoy this annual planning phase. Dream and envision an amazing life. Get especially productive behind closed doors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share resources, opportunities and solutions. Social connections thrive this month, with the Sun in Libra. Participate with meetings, parties, public events and community projects.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on advancing your career this month, with the Sun in Libra. Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Grow professional skills toward your passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and work. Spread your wings and explore. Pursue travel and educational destinations this month, with the Libra Sun. Make long-distance connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the game. This month could get lucrative, with the Sun in Libra. Grow family fortunes with steady action. Increase your financial security.
Thought for Today: “I cannot endure to waste anything as precious as autumn sunshine by staying in the house.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne, American author (1804-1864).
Notable birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 76. Actor Paul Petersen (TV: “The Donna Reed Show”) is 74. Actress-singer Mary Kay Place is 72. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 70. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 65. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 64. Actress Rosalind Chao is 62. Golfer Larry Mize is 61. Actor Jason Alexander is 60. Actor Chi McBride is 58. Country musician Don Herron (BR549) is 57. Actor Erik Todd Dellums is 55. Actress LisaRaye is 53. Singer Ani DiFranco is 49. Rock singer Sam Bettens (K’s Choice) is 47. Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 47. Actor Kip Pardue is 43. Actor Anthony Mackie is 41. Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 40. Actress Aubrey Dollar is 39. AActor Brandon Victor Dixon is 38. Actor David Lim is 36. Pop singer Diana Ortiz (Dream) is 34. Actress Cush Jumbo is 34. Actor Skylar Astin is 32. Tennis player Melanie Oudin is 28.
