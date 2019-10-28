Today’s Birthday (10/28/19). Save, invest and grow prosperity this year. Steady coordination and communication strengthen your networks. Your artistic muses enchant you this winter before an interruption delays your travel or study plans. Summer financial changes reveal valuable new territory. Pull in a bumper harvest and conserve.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Cover all financial bases. Follow rules carefully and check procedures. File and process papers, forms and applications. Disciplined efforts pay off. Coordinate actions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership yields benefits. One of you gets in where the other can’t. Collaborate and network. Share resources, data and talents. Work toward a shared dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new phase in your work, health and fitness. Words and action align for an energizing lift. Get farther than expected. Discover future options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine perfection, especially with romance. Share creative ideas and possibilities. Have fun with family and your sweetheart. Allow for pleasant surprises. Weave dreams together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You may need to get your hands dirty to make the domestic transformation you envision. It’s amazing what paint can do. Energize a creative idea.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare public statements and monitor breaking news. Imagination and creativity illuminate a profitable idea. Prepare, edit and issue comments and declarations. Make connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting into a profitable groove. Stay in action. Make a persuasive case and boost sales. Provide excellent value. Your work is in demand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get creative and innovative. You can realize a personal dream. Go for what’s most authentic and honest. Increase integrity for greater workability. Take charge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Minimize noise and fuss. You can be especially effective behind the scenes. Let someone else take the limelight. Your greatest strength is love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re motivated by a team cause. Share brilliant ideas, talents and resources. Leave nothing to chance. Express your compassion. Ride a wave together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Revolutionize your attitude around a work assignment. Analyze the basic structure and make adjustments. Shift the context and consider possibilities from another vantage.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep building bridges to realize a dream. Learn from other cultures and perspectives. Design an educational adventure. Study options and possibilities.
Thought for Today: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” — George Orwell (Eric Blair), English author (1903-1950).
Notable birthdays: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 92. Actress Joan Plowright is 90. Musician-songwriter Charlie Daniels is 83. Actress Jane Alexander is 80. Actor Dennis Franz is 75. Pop singer Wayne Fontana is 74. Actress Telma Hopkins is 71. Caitlyn Jenner is 70. Actress Annie Potts is 67. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 66. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 64. The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is 63. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 62. Country/gospel singer-musician Ron Hemby (The Buffalo Club) is 61. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 61. Actor Mark Derwin is 59. Actress Daphne Zuniga is 57. Actress Lauren Holly is 56. Talk show host-comedian-actress Sheryl Underwood is 56. Actress Jami Gertz is 54. Actor Chris Bauer is 53. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 53. Actress Julia Roberts is 52. Country singer-musician Caitlin Cary is 51. Actor Jeremy Davies is 50. Singer Ben Harper is 50. Country singer Brad Paisley is 47. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 45. Actress Gwendoline Christie is 41. Singer Justin Guarini (TV: “American Idol”) is 41. Pop singer Brett Dennen is 40. Rock musician Dave Tirio (Plain White T’s) is 40. Actor Charlie Semine is 39. Actor Matt Smith is 37. Actor Finn Wittrock is 35. Actress Troian Bellisario is 34. Singer/rapper Frank Ocean is 32. Actress Lexi Ainsworth (TV: “General Hospital”) is 27. Actor Nolan Gould is 21.
