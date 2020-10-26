Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 26

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your words and actions can get profitable, especially today. Wheel and deal. Buy and sell. You can see opportunities ripening. Grab the low-hanging fruit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. Determine your course and go. Speak from your heart. Share your dream and invite contribution, participation and collaboration.

Notable birthdays: Actor Jaclyn Smith is 75. TV host Pat Sajak is 74. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 73. Musician Bootsy Collins is 69. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 68. Rock musician David Was is 68. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52′s) is 67. Actor Lauren Tewes is 67. Actor D.W. Moffett is 66. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 64. Actor Patrick Breen is 60. Actor Dylan McDermott is 59. Actor Cary Elwes is 58. Singer Natalie Merchant is 57. Actor Steve Valentine is 54. Country singer Keith Urban is 53. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 52. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt is 49. Actor Anthony Rapp is 49. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: “Family Guy”) is 47. TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 45. Actor Lennon Parham is 45. Actor Florence Kasumba is 44. Actor Hal Ozsan is 44. Actor Jon Heder is 43. Singer Mark Barry (BBMak) is 42. Actor Jonathan Chase is 41. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku is 37. Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 36. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 34. Actor Beulah Koale (TV: “Hawaii Five-0″) is 29.