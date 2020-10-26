Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 26

Today’s Birthday (10/26/20). Expand through communication this year. Disciplined efforts grow strong connections and satisfying results. Navigating joint cash flow changes this winter leads to a lucrative boom. Stay flexible with market shifts next summer, before a collaborative venture strikes gold. Creative and artistic projects feed your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and review priorities. Avoid travel or fuss. Wait on big decisions or expenses. You don’t have the full picture yet. Imagine enticing options.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends. Collaborate and participate with a shared venture or community project. Play your part to generate results that benefit everyone.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge at work. Align words and actions to advance a professional assignment. Get support from talented friends and colleagues. Grab an enticing opportunity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication and transportation channels flow more freely. Study and investigate new terrain. Choose your path carefully, and avoid common pitfalls. Explore.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial actions and deals made now can have long-term benefit. Make payments and send invoices. Negotiate and transfer. Handle the logistics for shared accounts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss strategy with your partner. Coordinate and choose roles and responsibilities. Imagine the overall desired results, and then work out the details. Reinforce foundational elements.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor fresh air and sunshine. Healthy routines and practices generate energy and growing strength. Nurture your health with good food, exercise and rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Loving connections soothe and nurture everyone involved. Share them with family, your sweetheart and inner circle. Focus on acts of kindness and generosity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Align words and actions. Work it out with family to determine priorities. Plan and coordinate your moves.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Speak out for what you love. Share resources, information and solutions. Accept encouragement and craft your words to motivate and inspire positive action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your words and actions can get profitable, especially today. Wheel and deal. Buy and sell. You can see opportunities ripening. Grab the low-hanging fruit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. Determine your course and go. Speak from your heart. Share your dream and invite contribution, participation and collaboration.
Notable birthdays: Actor Jaclyn Smith is 75. TV host Pat Sajak is 74. Hillary Rodham Clinton is 73. Musician Bootsy Collins is 69. Actor James Pickens Jr. is 68. Rock musician David Was is 68. Rock musician Keith Strickland (The B-52′s) is 67. Actor Lauren Tewes is 67. Actor D.W. Moffett is 66. Actor-singer Rita Wilson is 64. Actor Patrick Breen is 60. Actor Dylan McDermott is 59. Actor Cary Elwes is 58. Singer Natalie Merchant is 57. Actor Steve Valentine is 54. Country singer Keith Urban is 53. Actor Tom Cavanagh is 52. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt is 49. Actor Anthony Rapp is 49. Writer-producer Seth MacFarlane (TV: “Family Guy”) is 47. TV news correspondent Paula Faris is 45. Actor Lennon Parham is 45. Actor Florence Kasumba is 44. Actor Hal Ozsan is 44. Actor Jon Heder is 43. Singer Mark Barry (BBMak) is 42. Actor Jonathan Chase is 41. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku is 37. Olympic silver medal figure skater Sasha Cohen is 36. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 34. Actor Beulah Koale (TV: “Hawaii Five-0″) is 29.
