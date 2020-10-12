Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 12

Today’s Birthday (10/12/20). Strengthen roots and shoots this year. Faithful domestic practices provide peace, harmony and comfort. Challenges divert your educational exploration this winter, motivating a productive, creative phase. Review and revise the messaging next summer, as changes reveal new opportunities for exploration. Nurture and protect the garden.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share energy for a passion. Communicate and connect to advance a beloved project. Water plays a big role. Dive into actions that benefit your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Share your ideas with someone whose opinion you value. Express what’s in your heart. Listen and create new possibilities together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A long-desired home improvement comes into view. Pamper family with domestic comforts. Make an adjustment or repair for satisfying results. Express beauty, peace and love.