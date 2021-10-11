Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Oct. 11

Today’s Birthday (10/11/21). Prioritize love this year. Faithful care and practice tighten your creative connections. Adapt around shared financial challenges this autumn, before your creativity, intellect and networking solves a winter puzzle. Springtime silver fills family coffers, before summer profits boost your personal accounts. Listen to your muses.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance professional priorities. Teamwork flows easier, with Saturn direct. Persistent practice together takes you to new heights. Pool resources between friends to get farther.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Now that Saturn is direct, professional challenges dissolve and advancement progresses by leaps and bounds. Take bold action for what you want to create.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for common gain. Pursue profits. Travels and studies get farther with less effort now that Saturn is direct. Disciplined actions reap extra benefits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus to grow your shared assets. It’s easier to handle money, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Partnership and compromise come easier now that Saturn is direct. Advance bold collaborative ventures. Work together for bigger impact. It could get romantic.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Go play outside. Your physical labors, services and work seem energized, with Saturn direct now. Discipline with fitness and health goals produces extraordinary results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a passion with all your heart. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct now. Persistence pays with romance, art and creative projects.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Home projects surge ahead, with Capricorn Saturn direct. Elbow grease gets farther. Disciplined, steady actions get results. Renovate to adapt to domestic changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communication channels flow with greater ease and velocity, with Aquarius Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Your message goes farther now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re empowered. With Saturn direct now, it’s easier to make money. Discipline with finances leads to savings growth. Make solid gains with steady action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. Consistent focus develops your explorations in fascinating directions. Grow and develop like a weed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An emotional barrier dissolves, with Saturn direct in Aquarius. Complete old issues and release excess baggage. Care for antiques and heirlooms. Envision the future.

Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 94. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 79. Country singer Gene Watson is 78. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 75. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 71. R&B musician Andrew Woolfolk is 71. Actor-director Catlin Adams is 71. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 70. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 69. Actor David Morse is 68. Actor Stephen Spinella is 65. Actor-writer-comedian Dawn French is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 60. Actor Joan Cusack is 59. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 59. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 57. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 56. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 56.

